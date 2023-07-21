Marvel Studios has revealed the official trailer for "The Marvels," the team-up movie starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.
The new snippet, released Friday, shows how Larson's Carol Danvers, Vellani's Kamala Khan and Parris' Monica Rambeau come to find their powers "entangled."
"So we switch places whenever we use them," Rambeau says. "You can absorb light. I can see it, and Kamala can turn light into physical matter -- which I have never heard of."
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury calls it "a good theory."
Apparently, it was all part of revenge at the hands of Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn, a leader of the Kree race seen in "Captain Marvel" and other MCU entries.
In a faceoff with Danvers, she refers to her as "The annihilator," explaining, "You took everything from me. And now I'm returning the favor."
"She's targeting every planet we call home," Larson's character says, leading her to team up with Rambeau and Khan -- whether they get along or not. Although the latter doesn't apply to Vellani's fangirl Khan, who's naturally pretty psyched about the prospect.
"The Marvels" opens Nov. 10.
Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.