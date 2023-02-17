Brie Larson gave Marvel fans a special treat Friday when she shared a poster for the upcoming film "The Marvels."

"TOGETHER," the actress wrote in the caption. "See you November 10."

"The Marvels" will see Larson return as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, who was first introduced in 2019's blockbuster hit "Captain Marvel." That film grossed more than $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Larson will be joined this time by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the adult version of the character fans met in "WandaVision," and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who was introduced in her own Disney+ series, "Ms. Marvel."

The poster for the film sees the three ladies in a vertical line, with Monica at the top, Kamala at the bottom and Carol in the middle. It also features the words "Higher. Further. Faster. Together."

Nia DaCosta is directing "The Marvels," which was originally set for release July 28.

Kevin Feige recently teased what fans can expect from the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling the outlet, "There's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame."

"To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame," he continued. "It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another."

Feige also said the film has "fun cosmic elements to it" and picks up "directly after the end" of the first Captain Marvel film, noting that it does so "not in timeline but in story."