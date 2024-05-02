Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey is proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
The country superstar couple's youngest daughter shared a video to Instagram earlier this week of her singing a Linda Ronstadt classic.
In the video, Audrey belts out Ronstadt's 1974 song "You're No Good," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
"Windy sound check yesterday 🤘," she captioned the post. Check it out here.
McGraw and Hill celebrated Audrey's 22nd birthday with sweet Instagram tributes back in December.
On Audrey's special day, McGraw said she had "the sweetest, kindest soul" while Hill called her "my songbird."
In addition to Audrey, McGraw and Hill share two other daughters: Gracie, who turns 27 this month, and Maggie, 25.