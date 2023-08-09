Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are settling into their lives as empty nesters.
"It was tough at first. I think it's always harder on mom when the girls go away," said McGraw, 56, at a show promoting the tour for his new album "Standing Room Only," according to People.
The country music power couple, who wed in October 1996, are parents to three daughters: Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.
"It was pretty tough because it was empty and the energy of the house was sort of gone," he continued, noting that "after about six months" they realized they'd started their family "right away" after getting married.
Having gotten over that initial hurdle, McGraw said he and Hill, 55, have "quite enjoyed" their alone time together.
"Now we kind of like having our time to ourselves and it's kind of honeymoon time again," he added.
The "It's Your Love" singer also revealed what song makes him think of Hill whenever he hears it, crediting that to "Samba Pa Ti" by legendary guitarist Carlos Santana's band, Santana.
McGraw recalled his uncle playing the song for him and telling him not to use it while being intimate with a woman unless he planned on marrying her, saying, "And so I didn't until I did. And then I did."
He gushed, "It's kind of our song."