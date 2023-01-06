Tim McGraw isn't a regular dad, he's a cool dad.

The country superstar's wife Faith Hill shared a video to Instagram on Jan. 4 of McGraw busting a move in the backseat of the car while Olivia Rodrigo's song "good 4 u" blasts from the speakers.

"This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see," Hill, 55, wrote in the caption, adding that this is "the best way to enter into 2023."

"Dance everyday, maybe steal some of Tim's moves," the "This Kiss" singer continued. "It brings joy, laughter, and the insatiable need for all of us to be present."

@faithhill/Instagram In a video posted to her Instagram account, Faith Hill shows husband Tim McGraw dancing to Olivia Rodrigo in the car.

Knowing that she'd brought joy to droves of fans online by showing the "It's Your Love" singer, also 55, letting loose, Hill ended her post by writing, "Enjoy. You're welcome."