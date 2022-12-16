Tim McGraw and his family channeled "The Godfather" for their latest dinner theme night.

McGraw, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of him, wife Faith Hill, also 55, and their three daughters -- Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 -- dressed as characters from "The Godfather," the 1972 crime drama directed by Francis Ford Coppola, which won three Academy Awards.

"'The Godfather' dinner theme night last night..." McGraw wrote in the caption. "Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!"

Audrey McGraw hilariously commented on her dad's editing job in putting the post together, replying, "What a dramatic zoom out. For Oscar consideration."

Gracie McGraw shared a series of photos from the brood's festive evening to Instagram as well.

"Never go against the family. Buonasera, Buonasera," she wrote in the caption.

This isn't the first dinner theme night for the family, as they famously dressed up as "Game of Thrones" characters in December 2020.