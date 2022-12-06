Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating their daughter Audrey McGraw turning 21.

The country superstars, who were married in October 1996, each took to Instagram to share sweet posts dedicated to their youngest child on her special day.

Tim McGraw, 55, shared a video montage of photos of his daughter throughout the years, aptly set to his song "My Little Girl."

"Our baby girl turns 21 today!!!!" he wrote in the caption. "We r so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become...."

He added, "U make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you. Happy birthday 'my little girl.' We love you so much!"

Bruce Glikas/WireImage, FILE Tim McGraw, wife Faith Hill and daughter Audrey Caroline McGraw pose backstage at the hit musical based on the Baz Luhrmann film "Moulin Rouge!" on Broadway at The Al Hirshfeld Theatre, Jan. 18, in New York City.

Hill, also 55, shared a video of Audrey McGraw dancing in the audience at a Lady Gaga concert as the pop star sang "Fun Tonight."

"Coming into this world almost 8 weeks early with the widest smile on her face and the biggest eyes. I will never forget looking right into those eyes staring back at me saying, 'what cha'll worried 'bout, I'm ready to go….let's get on with it!!!" she wrote. "That spunk and spirit put me right at ease."

"I knew Audrey Caroline McGraw was going to be just fine. She came early for a reason and she was ready to prove it!!!" Hill continued. "Happy Birthday my little songbird. We love you so much."