Tim McGraw just shared his spin on a classic holiday song by George Strait.

The country artist shared a cover of Strait's "Christmas Cookies" from the 1999 compilation album "A Country Christmas" on Instagram Sunday.

"Goofin' around and trying to make Bobby laugh with my own spin on the lyrics ;) @georgestrait #ChristmasCookies," McGraw captioned his clip.

McGraw is joined by a guitar player and a fiddle player for the cover.

The country artist also uploaded a cover of Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December" with the same musicians last week.