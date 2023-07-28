Tim McGraw has finally revealed the big news he's teased all week.
The country superstar will hit the road next year on his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.
"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," McGraw, who's readying to release his forthcoming album "Standing Room Only" on Aug. 25, said in a statement.
"We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done," he added.
The 2024 Standing Room Only Tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will wrap in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 27.
McGraw's Big Machine Records labelmate Carly Pearce will join him as the opening act.
"My '90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can’t wait to see y’all out on the road in 2024," she wrote on Instagram.
- 1
- 2
- 3
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit timmcgraw.com.
Ahead of the tour, McGraw will perform in New York City's Central Park in August for the 2023 "GMA" Summer Concert Series. See the full lineup and find out more information on how to get tickets here.