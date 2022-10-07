Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians."

The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."

"I think it's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes," she said.

Kardashian said she "used to go so much by weight" and was "stuck on the number," but now she is "so into my thicker body."

"I also love being curvier," she said. "It's just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."

Gotham/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE Kourtney Kardashian attends the Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on the High Line, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York City.

Kardashian said she feels "cringey" when looking at old photos of her when she was thinner, noting, "I used to always say this: 'When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy.'"

The mother of three also said husband Travis Barker will combat any negative thoughts she may have about her body by giving her encouragement like "you're perfect," "you're so fine" or "you've never been better."