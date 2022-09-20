Kim Kardashian is a very busy woman these days, but she's finding ways to stylishly juggle it all.

She chatted with "Good Morning America" Tuesday about Hulu's upcoming season two of "The Kardashians" and reflected on how this is her season of independence.

"You see me making decisions for myself, obviously always thinking about my kids, but generally just doing things for myself," said Kardashian.

There also will be a "seriously deep, vulnerable" episode that Kardashian believes will surprise a lot of viewers.

Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images Kim Kardashian arrives at "Good Morning America," on Sept. 19, 2022 in New York City.

After being in front of the camera for 15 years with her family and facing constant scrutiny, Kardashian said all of the criticism has gotten easier to bear. She added, "You just get to a level where you see so much of it is noise, and we have each other, we have us as a support system. I couldn't do it without my family."

Aside from her time in the reality TV spotlight, Kardashian is still pursuing a law degree. She said she has two more years to go, but she's also dealing with several rising business ventures.

Earlier this month, she announced the launch of SKKY Partners, which is a consumer and media private equity firm co-founded by herself and businessman Jay Sammons.

"I feel like I've had the blessings of being successful growing my businesses, and there's nothing that's been more satisfying when you have this passion of knowing how to start a company from start to finish, and really being able to expand on that, and I really just want to help other companies and other businesses," said Kardashian.

Kardashian partnered with Sammons since he understands a lot of the financial side of the business, while she is knowledgeable about how to grow and expand your business.

As if law school and a completely new business venture weren't enough, Kardashian is going full force with her Skims company.

The shapewear company is launching a new category of bras featuring an inclusive lineup of women from all different backgrounds and in different industries.

"We just wanted to highlight so many different women that work at different places, and have all different careers, and everyone was really open in sharing their testimonials," said Kardashian.