Khloé Kardashian gave "The Kardashians" viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the birth of her second child, a son, via surrogacy earlier this year during the show's season 2 premiere on Hulu Thursday.

During the episode, Khloé's sister Kim Kardashian picked her up from her home on July 28 and took her to the hospital to welcome her new bundle of joy. On the way there, Khloé expressed doubts about being "ready" for baby No. 2, to which Kim to responded that she was.

Elsewhere in the episode, after her son was born, Khloé opened up about what the new baby means to her given the ups and downs she has experienced with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

"I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," she said. "Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I've been feeling depressed and sad. And now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

"Now, I finally get to start the healing process. Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out," she added.

Hulu

The Good American co-founder also had a chance to FaceTime with her family -- including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner -- as well as her and Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True.

During that conversation, she said her son, whose name has not been revealed yet, "has a lot of hair."

"This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful," Khloé added.

Thompson also visited the hospital during the episode -- something Khloé said she wasn't sure was going to happen.