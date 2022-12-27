Kim Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with Ye.

In an interview with Angie Martinez on her “IRL Podcast,” the media personality and Skims founder talked about what it has been like raising her four kids since her divorce from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

“It’s hard,” Kardashian said. “Co-parenting -- it’s really f---ing hard.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. In a court filing, the Skims founder stated that she and Ye “deserve the opportunity to build new lives” and asked that her “request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Last month, the former couple settled their divorce. The settlement stated that they would “share joint legal custody” of their children and will “consult with one another on all major decisions relating to the minor children’s health, education and welfare.”

The settlement also stated that Ye would have to pay Kardashian $200,000 per month for child support.

Despite their divorce, Kardashian, who shares four kids with Ye: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, has vowed to protect her children from any negative narrative surrounding their father and has made sure they still have a strong relationship with him.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters In this file photo, Kim Kardashian and musician Ye, her former husband then known as Kanye West, arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016.

“I definitely protected him and I still will,” Kardashian said. “In the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on -- on the outside world. And I’ve managed to do that. I’m holding on by a thread -- I know I’m like so close to that not happening.”

“But while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can,” she continued.

Kardashian added, “But if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world, like I have to have that you know smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong.”

“As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or you know, text back and do what I got to do,” she said.

Part of the reason why the reality star has said she will continue to protect Ye and his relationship with their children, is because of her own experience with her father, the late Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian, who has many fond memories of growing up with her father around, said that she wants that for North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm too.

“I had the best dad,” she said. “I have the best memories and the greatest experience. And that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them.”

The Skims founder said that some of the ways she keeps things from her children are by knowing who their teachers are, which helps Kardashian know what’s being talked about by her children’s classmates at school. She also said that while her daughter North posts videos on TikTok, the app is only accessible on Kardashian’s phone.

“When stuff’s going down, like I protect stuff in the house as far as TVs and the content,” she said. “If they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, like why would I ever bring that energy to them?”

But Kardashian said that if there ever comes a time in the future that her children do have questions for her, she’ll happily answer them.

“When they are [ready], we’ll have those conversations,” she said. “And I’ll be so prepared. But until then, I’ll do anything to like keep their life as normal as possible.”

In September, Ye told “Good Morning America” that he has “new respect” for his ex-wife and felt sorry for causing stress in the relationship.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” he said. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible and to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian echoed Ye’s comments in an interview with “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts and said she is putting their kids first.

“When it comes to family… Kanye and I will always be family.” she said. “At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.”