Need some New Year's Eve outfit inspiration? Skims has you covered.

Kim Kardashian's shapewear and apparel brand, Skims, has launched its "New Year's Eve Shop" with curated pieces you can shop to complete your ensemble.

For example, the Fits Everybody Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress is the perfect "one-and-done styling solution," as Skims calls it. Pair it with a pair of embellished heels and sparkling earrings and you're good to go.

There's also the Cotton Corset Bustier (which would look great styled with black tailored trousers) or the miniskirts and leggings from the new latex collection. You can also shop new "Naked Shine" collection including bralettes and underwear garments for a little extra sparkle.

PHOTO: Photo courtesy of Skims
Photo courtesy of Skims
Photo courtesy of Skims

We love that these pieces can work for both a special occasion, like New Year's Eve, but also for everyday wear throughout the year.

Check it all out below!

FITS EVERYBODY SLEEVELESS MOCK NECK DRESS
Skims

FITS EVERYBODY SLEEVELESS MOCK NECK DRESS

Price: $78   From: Skims

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY TUBE DRESS
Skims

FITS EVERYBODY TUBE DRESS

Price: $78   From: Skims

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY CREW NECK LONG SLEEVE DRESS
Skims

FITS EVERYBODY CREW NECK LONG SLEEVE DRESS

Price: $88   From: Skims

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY LONG SLIP DRESS
Skims

FITS EVERYBODY LONG SLIP DRESS

Price: $78   From: Skims

Shop Now

COTTON CORSET BUSTIER
Skims

COTTON CORSET BUSTIER

Price: $68   From: Skims

Shop Now

COTTON CORSET DRESS
Skims

COTTON CORSET DRESS

Price: $78   From: Skims

Shop Now

COTTON CORSET TOP
Skims

COTTON CORSET TOP

Price: $68   From: Skims

Shop Now

COTTON CORSET UNLINED BODYSUIT
Skims

COTTON CORSET UNLINED BODYSUIT

Price: $88   From: Skims

Shop Now

LATEX LONG SLEEVE DRESS
Skims

LATEX LONG SLEEVE DRESS

Price: $128   From: Skims

Shop Now

LATEX MINI SKIRT
Skims

LATEX MINI SKIRT

Price: $78   From: Skims

Shop Now

LATEX SCOOP NECK BRALETTE
Skims

LATEX SCOOP NECK BRALETTE

Price: $58   From: Skims

Shop Now

LATEX LEGGING
Skims

LATEX LEGGING

Price: $88   From: Skims

Shop Now

NAKED SHINE SCOOP BRALETTE
Skims

NAKED SHINE SCOOP BRALETTE

Price: $24   From: Skims

Shop Now

NAKED SHINE BIKINI
Skims

NAKED SHINE BIKINI

Price: $16   From: Skims

Shop Now

NAKED SHINE BOY SHORT
Skims

NAKED SHINE BOY SHORT

Price: $20   From: Skims

Shop Now

NAKED SHINE DIPPED THONG
Skims

NAKED SHINE DIPPED THONG

Price: $18   From: Skims

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY CROSSOVER BRALETTE
Skims

FITS EVERYBODY CROSSOVER BRALETTE

Price: $34   From: Skims

Shop Now

SPARKLE JERSEY MINI TRIANGLE BRALETTE
Skims

SPARKLE JERSEY MINI TRIANGLE BRALETTE

Price: $98   From: Skims

Shop Now

SEQUIN TRIANGLE BRALETTE
Skims

SEQUIN TRIANGLE BRALETTE

Price: $78   From: Skims

Shop Now

SKIMS LACE TURTLENECK DRESS
Skims

SKIMS LACE TURTLENECK DRESS

Price: $128   From: Skims

Shop Now