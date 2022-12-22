Need some New Year's Eve outfit inspiration? Skims has you covered.

Kim Kardashian's shapewear and apparel brand, Skims, has launched its "New Year's Eve Shop" with curated pieces you can shop to complete your ensemble.

For example, the Fits Everybody Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress is the perfect "one-and-done styling solution," as Skims calls it. Pair it with a pair of embellished heels and sparkling earrings and you're good to go.

There's also the Cotton Corset Bustier (which would look great styled with black tailored trousers) or the miniskirts and leggings from the new latex collection. You can also shop new "Naked Shine" collection including bralettes and underwear garments for a little extra sparkle.

Photo courtesy of Skims Photo courtesy of Skims

We love that these pieces can work for both a special occasion, like New Year's Eve, but also for everyday wear throughout the year.

Check it all out below!

Skims FITS EVERYBODY SLEEVELESS MOCK NECK DRESS Price: $78 • From: Skims Shop Now

Skims FITS EVERYBODY CREW NECK LONG SLEEVE DRESS Price: $88 • From: Skims Shop Now

