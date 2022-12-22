While another year has come and gone, it's time to welcome in the new with grace, optimism ... and yes, some amazing looks.

As we count down the hours until 2023, now is an ideal time to snag the perfect outfit that's not only going to help you look good but also feel good.

Whether you've chosen to safely gather with friends and family or you've decided to have a cozy night in, guess what? There are great dresses, pajamas, accessories and even shoes for all of it.

From statement-making shoes or face masks to sparkling ensembles and jewels, scroll ahead to see and shop some of the best picks to help you celebrate New Year's Eve in style.

Asos ASOS DESIGN embellished drape detail mini dress with button detail in silver Price: $60 • From: Asos Design Shop Now Shine, sparkle and twirl when you wear this stunning sequin mini dress.

Nordstrom Cher Crystal Embellished Pump Price: $235 • From: Badgley Mischka Collection Shop Now Step into the new year with this amazing sparkling shoe. It features a beautiful crystal brooch and comes in a variety of other great colors.

H&M Satin Jumpsuit Price: $49.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Keep things comfy and cute when you slip into this satin belted jumpsuit -- also available in black or taupe.

Etsy Glitter "Cheers" New Years shirt Price: $28.50 • From: Up2ournecksinfabric Shop Now Now here's a fun holiday sweatshirt you can't go wrong with. Throw it on with everything from denim to pajama bottoms.

Nordstrom Stretch Silk Pajama Pants Price: $76 • From: SKIMS Shop Now Feel and look good all the way into the new year with these luxurious silk bottoms that can be easily dressed up or down.

Bloomingdale's Women's Penny Pleated High Heel Slide Sandals Price: $395 • From: Loeffler Randall Shop Now These mesmerizing metallic gold sandals are perfect for New Year's Eve and beyond.

Etsy Disposable New Years Eve Disposable Holiday Season Face Mask, New 2022, NYE & New Year Face Mask, Unisex Adult and Kids, Glitter Price: $3.75 • From: MaisonDeJori Shop Now Heading out for New Year's Eve? Stay safe and be cool with this statement-making protective face mask.

Saks Fifth Avenue Party Faux Feather 2-Piece Pajama Set Price: $217.50 • From: Sleeper Shop Now Pajamas, but make it fashion! This set is perfect for adding an extra dash of fancy to a fabulous NYE night in our out.

