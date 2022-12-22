While another year has come and gone, it's time to welcome in the new with grace, optimism ... and yes, some amazing looks.
As we count down the hours until 2023, now is an ideal time to snag the perfect outfit that's not only going to help you look good but also feel good.
Whether you've chosen to safely gather with friends and family or you've decided to have a cozy night in, guess what? There are great dresses, pajamas, accessories and even shoes for all of it.
From statement-making shoes or face masks to sparkling ensembles and jewels, scroll ahead to see and shop some of the best picks to help you celebrate New Year's Eve in style.
ASOS DESIGN embellished drape detail mini dress with button detail in silver
Price: $60 • From: Asos Design
Shine, sparkle and twirl when you wear this stunning sequin mini dress.
Cher Crystal Embellished Pump
Price: $235 • From: Badgley Mischka Collection
Step into the new year with this amazing sparkling shoe. It features a beautiful crystal brooch and comes in a variety of other great colors.
Glitter "Cheers" New Years shirt
Price: $28.50 • From: Up2ournecksinfabric
Now here's a fun holiday sweatshirt you can't go wrong with. Throw it on with everything from denim to pajama bottoms.
Stretch Silk Pajama Pants
Price: $76 • From: SKIMS
Feel and look good all the way into the new year with these luxurious silk bottoms that can be easily dressed up or down.
Women's Penny Pleated High Heel Slide Sandals
Price: $395 • From: Loeffler Randall
These mesmerizing metallic gold sandals are perfect for New Year's Eve and beyond.
Disposable New Years Eve Disposable Holiday Season Face Mask, New 2022, NYE & New Year Face Mask, Unisex Adult and Kids, Glitter
Price: $3.75 • From: MaisonDeJori
Heading out for New Year's Eve? Stay safe and be cool with this statement-making protective face mask.
Party Faux Feather 2-Piece Pajama Set
Price: $217.50 • From: Sleeper
Pajamas, but make it fashion! This set is perfect for adding an extra dash of fancy to a fabulous NYE night in our out.
