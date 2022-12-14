Let's face it: Gift-giving can be hard.
And when it comes to style pieces, things can get even trickier -- will the piece fit? Do they already have something similar in their closet? Do they need something but also want it?
"Good Morning America" is here to help with the ultimate style gift guide for the holiday season. In it, you'll find both of-the-moment pieces your friends are seeking out as well as those timeless, classic essentials that will work in anyone's closet. We've even got some go-to items that will make shopping easy for that person who's normally difficult to buy for.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Women
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Viottiset Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Wide Leg Pants Loungewear
Price: $47.99 to $50.99 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan
Price: $40.42 to $49.90 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mohair-blend Fine-knit Sweater
This is one of those cozy sweaters you'll want to wear every week, and keep for as long as possible. It can be easily paired with everything from stylish pants to skirts.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
These highly rated jeans are a classic straight-cut that will work in anyone's closet. Plus, everyone loves a good pair of denim!
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater
If she loves cashmere, gift her this cashmere fisherman crewneck sweater from Quince. It's made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere and is super soft and cozy.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
TikTok loves this soft lounge slip dress from Skims -- and so will someone on your Christmas list. It's a "super soft, drapey slip dress that offers a comfortable, body-hugging fit," Skims explains on its website, and it's available in multiple colors.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25"
These lululemon leggings are designed for training. Gift her with a pair of these in a fun color she doesn't already have in her closet. They're made from lululemon's fastest-drying fabric, according to the company's site, and have pockets too.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Reformation Laredo Knit Top
You can't go wrong gifting your sister or bestie a cute black top, and this one from Reformation is no exception. We love the unique neckline and ruched bodice.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Good American Good Skate Cashmere Jeans
These Good American jeans are woven with cashmere for extra softness. They are ultra-high-rise and have a loose, oversized fit.
Men
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt
Price: $13.60 to $26.30 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Minnetonka Men's Pile Lined Hardsole Slipper
Price: $39.97 to $118.95 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover
This Patagonia pullover is a great layer for a colder day. It makes a great gift for the outdoorsy type!
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
New Balance 5" Accelerate Shorts
For the guy who loves to run, gift him a new pair of running shorts -- like these New Balance ones available at Zappos.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater | Uniform
Price: $55 • 29% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $78
Whether your guy loves to shop or doesn't, we're sure he'll love this no-sweat sweater from Everlane. Available in seven colors, the fabric "wicks away moisture from your skin and keeps you dry and comfortable," according to Everlane's website.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
NOVARA MOCK-NECK SWEATER
This mock-neck sweater is great for the fashion fellas in your life. It's made from soft, Italian yarn as well as a blend of recycled wool -- giving it an overall feel-good texture.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Wallace & Barnes wool-blend shirt-jacket
Price: $99.50 • 49% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $198
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Zip Hoodie
This hoodie is perfect for sporty guys who also have a love for style. It's lightweight and comes in a wide variety of amazing color combinations.
Kids
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
GAMISOTE Kids Girl's Fuzzy Hoodies Warm Loose Button Down Pullover Sherpa Jacket Top
Price: $25.99 to $30.99 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Simple Joys by Carter's Unisex Babies' Knit Cardigan Sweaters, Pack of 2
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mubineo Toddler Baby Girl Boy Solid Pocket Overalls Comfy Overall Romper Jumpsuit
Price: $11.98 to $13.98 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Water-repellent Puffer Vest
Price: $19.99 • 20% SavingsH&MOriginal: $24.99
This puffer coat gives you equal parts fashion and function. Plus, kids and parents will love that its water-repellent, padded, woven fabric. There are also front pockets.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
J.Crew Limited-edition baby cashmere button-detail sweater in stripe
Price: $49.50 • 34% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $75
For a new mom whose personal style is inspired by the "coastal grandmother trend." Gift her with an adorable striped baby sweater, available in two different colors.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Quince Washable Cashmere Hooded Cardigan
This adorable cashmere hooded cardigan makes the perfect gift for kids. "It won’t irritate your little one's delicate skin," Quince's website explains. "It is lightweight and breathable, so it will keep them warm without the risk of overheating. Due to its natural antibacterial qualities, it requires less frequent washing, and no dry cleaning is required."
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Old Navy Collarless Quilted Chambray Button-Front Jacket for Girls
Price: $34.99 • 30% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $49.99
This adorable quilted chambray jacket would make a great gift for a stylish young girl.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Old Navy Gender-Neutral Matching Print Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids
Price: $8.99 • 70% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $29.99
We love a matching pajama set, like these gender-neutral ones from Old Navy. They're great for kids (plus you can find adult ones to match!).
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Soft Appliquéd Slippers
Kiddos will love trailing around in these comfy Minnie Mouse slippers. They are available in soft velour and have a nice narrow elastic opening.
Accessories
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Joopin Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women, Retro Narrow Pointy Cateye Womens Sun Glasses
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Swarovski Lifelong Bow Jewelry Collection, Clear Crystals
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
H&M Sequined Shoulder Bag
ICYMI: Silver is trending. This sequined shoulder bag is the perfect silver accent for any holiday ensemble -- and it's sure to make a great gift!
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Aureum Thea Necklace
Gift your girlfriend or best friend an on-trend silver statement necklace, like this one from Aureum.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Beis The Work Tote
Know someone commuting to the office? Gift them a gorgeous new work tote bag, like this one from Beis. The exterior features flat shoulder straps, full zip closure, a trolley pass-through with a zipper, and the interior includes a removable zip pouch, a padded laptop sleeve pocket, two small slip pockets and pen slips, and more.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
DANNIJO Lee Earrings
Price: $64 • 39% SavingsRevolveOriginal: $106
Need a romantic gift for a girlfriend? Try these DANNIJO heart-shaped, crystal-embellished studs.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
L.L. Bean Adults' Wool-Blend Ball Cap
Need a gift for a dad who says he wants "nothing"? If he already has too many sports caps, try gifting this wool-blend style from L.L. Bean. It features a wool-blend crown for warmth and waxed-cotton visor to repel moisture. Plus, it comes in four colors, so you can find one best suited for dad's style.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Girlfriend Collective Thyme Scrap ScrunchieOriginal: $6
Need a stocking stuffer? Gift your friend with a few of these Girlfriend Collective scrunchies in an assortment of colors. They're great for working out or look cute when you just need to throw your hair into a quick ponytail.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
J.Crew Metallic-leather skinny belt
Gift someone a fun new belt they can wear to dress up any look. This metallic one from J.Crew is available in both gold and silver.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Gia Necklace
This gorgeous herringbone-style necklace is great for pairing with other gold necklaces or it can be worn as a beautiful piece alone.
Shoes
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Steve Madden Women's Lafayette Heeled Sandal
Price: $56.72 to $132.99 • From: Amazon
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
UGG Classic Ultra Mini
UGGs are back, and these ultra minis are a hot-ticket item this season. Surprise your loved one with a pair, available in colors like black, red, gray and more.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cariuma NAIOCA Men's Sneaker
"For the anytime, anywhere skater," these Cariuma sneakers have a rip-resistant toe area, a sticky-grip outsole, and side traction, according to Cariuma's website.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Allbirds Women's Trail Runners SWT
Need a stylish gift for runners? Try these trail runners from Allbirds. We love the natural color since it can work well in anyone's closet.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Birdies Goldfinch Ballet Flat
Know someone eager to jump on the ballet flat trend? Gift them a pair of flats like these from Birdies. They feature a quilted footbed and a bow detail.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cole Haan Men's Pinch Grand Casual Penny Loafer
Price: $99.95 • 41% SavingsCole HaanOriginal: $170
Gift your boyfriend, your brother, your dad or any man in your life with a handsome pair of loafers, like these ones from Cole Haan. They're available in both this British Tan as well as black pebbled.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Open Edit Barbara Tall Pointed Toe Boot
Price: $71.98 • 39% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $119.95
You can't go wrong with these knee-high boots that can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, they are available in three amazing colors: red, black and tan.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot
This timeless boot-style will is the ultimate go-to for winter. This pair is waterproof, lightweight and durable against harsh weather patterns.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Nike Blazer Mid '77 High Top Sneaker
This unisex-style sneaker is where old school meets new school, and the popularity with this pair continues to soar. They are comfy, cute and will give any outfit an extra boost.