Let's face it: Gift-giving can be hard.

Whether you're shopping for gifts for the women in your life or trying to find a gift for the man who has everything, it can be tricky to find something that's just right.

And when it comes to style pieces, things can get even trickier -- will the piece fit? Do they already have something similar in their closet? Do they need something but also want it?

"Good Morning America" is here to help with the ultimate style gift guide for the holiday season. In it, you'll find both of-the-moment pieces your friends are seeking out as well as those timeless, classic essentials that will work in anyone's closet. We've even got some go-to items that will make shopping easy for that person who's normally difficult to buy for.

Shop everything from a cashmere sweater to a pair of UGGs to a silver accessory (or two... or three) in keeping with the TikTok trends.

Check it all out below!

Women

Amazon Viottiset Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Wide Leg Pants Loungewear Price: $47.99 to $50.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan Price: $40.42 to $49.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now

H&M Mohair-blend Fine-knit Sweater Price: $64.99 • From: H&M Shop Now This is one of those cozy sweaters you'll want to wear every week, and keep for as long as possible. It can be easily paired with everything from stylish pants to skirts.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now These highly rated jeans are a classic straight-cut that will work in anyone's closet. Plus, everyone loves a good pair of denim!

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater Price: $89.90 • From: Quince Shop Now If she loves cashmere, gift her this cashmere fisherman crewneck sweater from Quince. It's made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere and is super soft and cozy.

Skims Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Price: $78 • From: Skims Shop Now TikTok loves this soft lounge slip dress from Skims -- and so will someone on your Christmas list. It's a "super soft, drapey slip dress that offers a comfortable, body-hugging fit," Skims explains on its website, and it's available in multiple colors.

lululemon lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25" Price: $128 • From: lululemon Shop Now These lululemon leggings are designed for training. Gift her with a pair of these in a fun color she doesn't already have in her closet. They're made from lululemon's fastest-drying fabric, according to the company's site, and have pockets too.

Reformation Reformation Laredo Knit Top Price: $88 • From: Reformation Shop Now You can't go wrong gifting your sister or bestie a cute black top, and this one from Reformation is no exception. We love the unique neckline and ruched bodice.

Good American Good American Good Skate Cashmere Jeans Price: $149 • From: Good American Shop Now These Good American jeans are woven with cashmere for extra softness. They are ultra-high-rise and have a loose, oversized fit.

Men

Amazon Minnetonka Men's Pile Lined Hardsole Slipper Price: $39.97 to $118.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now

REI Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover Price: $169 • From: REI Shop Now This Patagonia pullover is a great layer for a colder day. It makes a great gift for the outdoorsy type!

Zappos New Balance 5" Accelerate Shorts Price: $29.95 • From: Zappos Shop Now For the guy who loves to run, gift him a new pair of running shorts -- like these New Balance ones available at Zappos.

Everlane Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater | Uniform Price : $55 • 29% Savings Everlane Original: $78 Shop Now Whether your guy loves to shop or doesn't, we're sure he'll love this no-sweat sweater from Everlane. Available in seven colors, the fabric "wicks away moisture from your skin and keeps you dry and comfortable," according to Everlane's website.

Banana Republic NOVARA MOCK-NECK SWEATER Price: $95 • From: Banana Republic Shop Now This mock-neck sweater is great for the fashion fellas in your life. It's made from soft, Italian yarn as well as a blend of recycled wool -- giving it an overall feel-good texture.

Nike Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Zip Hoodie Price: $130 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This hoodie is perfect for sporty guys who also have a love for style. It's lightweight and comes in a wide variety of amazing color combinations.

Kids

Amazon GAMISOTE Kids Girl's Fuzzy Hoodies Warm Loose Button Down Pullover Sherpa Jacket Top Price: $25.99 to $30.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Simple Joys by Carter's Unisex Babies' Knit Cardigan Sweaters, Pack of 2 Price: $24.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Mubineo Toddler Baby Girl Boy Solid Pocket Overalls Comfy Overall Romper Jumpsuit Price: $11.98 to $13.98 • From: Amazon Shop Now

H&M Water-repellent Puffer Vest Price : $19.99 • 20% Savings H&M Original: $24.99 Shop Now This puffer coat gives you equal parts fashion and function. Plus, kids and parents will love that its water-repellent, padded, woven fabric. There are also front pockets.

J.Crew J.Crew Limited-edition baby cashmere button-detail sweater in stripe Price : $49.50 • 34% Savings J.Crew Original: $75 Shop Now For a new mom whose personal style is inspired by the "coastal grandmother trend." Gift her with an adorable striped baby sweater, available in two different colors.

Quince Quince Washable Cashmere Hooded Cardigan Price: $49.90 • From: Quince Shop Now This adorable cashmere hooded cardigan makes the perfect gift for kids. "It won’t irritate your little one's delicate skin," Quince's website explains. "It is lightweight and breathable, so it will keep them warm without the risk of overheating. Due to its natural antibacterial qualities, it requires less frequent washing, and no dry cleaning is required."

Old Navy Old Navy Collarless Quilted Chambray Button-Front Jacket for Girls Price : $34.99 • 30% Savings Old Navy Original: $49.99 Shop Now This adorable quilted chambray jacket would make a great gift for a stylish young girl.

Old Navy Old Navy Gender-Neutral Matching Print Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids Price : $8.99 • 70% Savings Old Navy Original: $29.99 Shop Now We love a matching pajama set, like these gender-neutral ones from Old Navy. They're great for kids (plus you can find adult ones to match!).

H&M Soft Appliquéd Slippers Price: $17.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Kiddos will love trailing around in these comfy Minnie Mouse slippers. They are available in soft velour and have a nice narrow elastic opening.

Accessories

Amazon Joopin Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women, Retro Narrow Pointy Cateye Womens Sun Glasses Price: $12.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Swarovski Lifelong Bow Jewelry Collection, Clear Crystals Price: $129 • From: Amazon Shop Now

H&M H&M Sequined Shoulder Bag Price: $29.99 • From: H&M Shop Now ICYMI: Silver is trending. This sequined shoulder bag is the perfect silver accent for any holiday ensemble -- and it's sure to make a great gift!

Aureum Aureum Thea Necklace Price: $155 • From: Aureum Shop Now Gift your girlfriend or best friend an on-trend silver statement necklace, like this one from Aureum.

Beis Beis The Work Tote Price: $118 • From: Beis Shop Now Know someone commuting to the office? Gift them a gorgeous new work tote bag, like this one from Beis. The exterior features flat shoulder straps, full zip closure, a trolley pass-through with a zipper, and the interior includes a removable zip pouch, a padded laptop sleeve pocket, two small slip pockets and pen slips, and more.

Revolve DANNIJO Lee Earrings Price : $64 • 39% Savings Revolve Original: $106 Shop Now Need a romantic gift for a girlfriend? Try these DANNIJO heart-shaped, crystal-embellished studs.

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Adults' Wool-Blend Ball Cap Price: $29.95 • From: L.L. Bean Shop Now Need a gift for a dad who says he wants "nothing"? If he already has too many sports caps, try gifting this wool-blend style from L.L. Bean. It features a wool-blend crown for warmth and waxed-cotton visor to repel moisture. Plus, it comes in four colors, so you can find one best suited for dad's style.

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Thyme Scrap Scrunchie Price : $3 • 50% Savings Girlfriend Collective Original: $6 Shop Now Need a stocking stuffer? Gift your friend with a few of these Girlfriend Collective scrunchies in an assortment of colors. They're great for working out or look cute when you just need to throw your hair into a quick ponytail.

J.Crew J.Crew Metallic-leather skinny belt Price: $59.50 • From: J.Crew Shop Now Gift someone a fun new belt they can wear to dress up any look. This metallic one from J.Crew is available in both gold and silver.

BaubleBar Gia Necklace Price: $42 • From: BaubleBar Shop Now This gorgeous herringbone-style necklace is great for pairing with other gold necklaces or it can be worn as a beautiful piece alone.

Shoes

Amazon Steve Madden Women's Lafayette Heeled Sandal Price: $56.72 to $132.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

UGG UGG Classic Ultra Mini Price: $140 • From: UGG Shop Now UGGs are back, and these ultra minis are a hot-ticket item this season. Surprise your loved one with a pair, available in colors like black, red, gray and more.

Cariuma Cariuma NAIOCA Men's Sneaker Price: $79 • From: Cariuma Shop Now "For the anytime, anywhere skater," these Cariuma sneakers have a rip-resistant toe area, a sticky-grip outsole, and side traction, according to Cariuma's website.

Allbirds Allbirds Women's Trail Runners SWT Price: $140 • From: Allbirds Shop Now Need a stylish gift for runners? Try these trail runners from Allbirds. We love the natural color since it can work well in anyone's closet.

Nordstrom Birdies Goldfinch Ballet Flat Price: $110 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Know someone eager to jump on the ballet flat trend? Gift them a pair of flats like these from Birdies. They feature a quilted footbed and a bow detail.

Cole Haan Cole Haan Men's Pinch Grand Casual Penny Loafer Price : $99.95 • 41% Savings Cole Haan Original: $170 Shop Now Gift your boyfriend, your brother, your dad or any man in your life with a handsome pair of loafers, like these ones from Cole Haan. They're available in both this British Tan as well as black pebbled.

Nordstrom Open Edit Barbara Tall Pointed Toe Boot Price : $71.98 • 39% Savings Nordstrom Original: $119.95 Shop Now You can't go wrong with these knee-high boots that can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, they are available in three amazing colors: red, black and tan.

Nordstrom Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot Price: $209.95 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This timeless boot-style will is the ultimate go-to for winter. This pair is waterproof, lightweight and durable against harsh weather patterns.

