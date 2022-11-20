Nothing adds a little magic to the holiday season quite like gifting a loved one a new piece of sparkling jewelry.
The good news is, a beautiful piece of jewelry doesn't have to break the bank. For example, jewelry from the brand Aurate is "born, raised and designed in [New York City]," their website explains. There are "no import taxes, no unnecessary middlemen, no insane markups." Plus, Aurate produces the jewelry on a made-to-order basis.
You can also shop early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Madewell and more to find pieces your friends and family are sure to love.
So whether you're looking for a surprise stocking-stuffer for the upcoming holidays or want to gift yourself something special, shop all of our picks by price point (starting with $50 or less!) below. We've got everything from personal initial bracelets to huggie earrings, diamond rings, engravable pieces and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$50 or less
Cate & Chloe Olivia 18k Tennis Bracelet
Price: $22.99 • 86% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $170
Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Bracelet
J.Crew Pavé crystal hoop earrings
Price: $19 • 50% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $38 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Maison Miru Celestial Crystal Ring
J.Crew Crystal teardrop earrings
Price: $14.75 • 50% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $29.50 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Madewell Stone Collection Amethyst Hoop Earrings
Price: $14.40 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $24 Use promo code OHJOY
Madewell Crescent Large Hoop Earrings
Price: $16.19 • 52% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $34 Use promo code OHJOY
Tai Jewelry Arco Earrings
8 Other Reasons Miley Earrings
$75 or less
Saris and Things 14k Yellow Gold Solid Diamond-cut Design Band Childs Band Ring
Maison Miru Dewdrop Huggie Earrings
Uncommon James 14k Soft Touch Lariat Necklace
Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet
OMA The Label Tider Hoops in 18K Gold- Plated Brass with Cubic Zirconia
Price: $50.40 • 40% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $84
$100 or less
Nadri Leah Frontal Necklace
Electric Picks Jewelry Sanibel Necklace
Adina Eden Colored Graduated Teardrop Drop Huggie Earrings
Amber Sceats x REVOLVE Pave The Way Lariat Necklace
Jade and Multicolored Mother of Pearl Flower Ring in 14k
price: $50 • 75% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $200
Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C Mila Anklet
$150 or less
Michelle Campbell Jewelry Gold Liquid Chain
Price: $130.67 • 36% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $205
Tory Burch Eleanor 20mm Apple Watch Watchband
Aurate X MICHELLE: Tranquility Blue Topaz Chain Necklace
Price: $130 • 35% SavingsAurateOriginal: $200
Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.
Aurate Flower Earring Back Large, Pair
Price: $117 • 35% SavingsAurateOriginal: $180
Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Plate Necklace
Blue Nile Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold (6mm)
Price: $105 • 40% SavingsBlue NileOriginal: $175 Use promo code BLUENILE22
$250 or less
Stone and Strand Squiggle Sapphire Band Ring
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Monica Vinader Siren Muse Wide Ring
Price: $175 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $250
Aurate Vintage Emerald Cut Necklace
Price: $208 • 35% SavingsAurateOriginal: $320
Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.
Odette New York Sanne earrings
edas Black Glamour Josephines Goldtone EarringsOriginal: $225
Jennifer Behr Mirabelle Earrings
Anton Heunis Fringe Ear Cuff
Price: $157 • 9% SavingsRevolveOriginal: $174
Men's Fenmore Multifunction Gold-Tone Bracelet Watch 44mm
price: $90 • 50% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $180
$500 or less
Poppy Finch Cultured Pearl Tassel Drop Earrings
Tissot T-Classic Carson Bracelet Watch, 30mm
David Yurman Crossover Ring with 18K Yellow Gold
Kinn 14k Gold Olivia II Round Diamond Stud Earrings
Price: $289 • 15% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $340
BYCHARI 3 Diamond Bracelet
Zoe Lev 14K Gold Tiny Evil Eye with Diamonds Bracelet
Lionette Arzua Lariat Necklace
Diamond Stackable Band
price: $299 • 62% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $800
Triton Men's Black Tread Design Band in Tungsten Carbide
price: $350 • 60% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $875
$1000 or less
Pompeii3 1ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold with Screw Backs
Price: $599.99 • 62% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $1599.99
Mateo 14K Yellow Gold & Diamond Initial Pendant Necklace
Starling Birth Flower Charm
EF Collection Triple Marquise Stud Earrings
Bloomingdale's Diamond 5 Stone Graduated Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold, 0.25 ct. t.w.Original: $1200
EFFY Diamond Accent Ring in 14k Yellow Gold
price: $507.50 • 65% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $1450
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k Gold
price: $999 • 61% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $2600