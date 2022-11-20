Nothing adds a little magic to the holiday season quite like gifting a loved one a new piece of sparkling jewelry.

The good news is, a beautiful piece of jewelry doesn't have to break the bank. For example, jewelry from the brand Aurate is "born, raised and designed in [New York City]," their website explains. There are "no import taxes, no unnecessary middlemen, no insane markups." Plus, Aurate produces the jewelry on a made-to-order basis.

You can also shop early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Madewell and more to find pieces your friends and family are sure to love.

So whether you're looking for a surprise stocking-stuffer for the upcoming holidays or want to gift yourself something special, shop all of our picks by price point (starting with $50 or less!) below. We've got everything from personal initial bracelets to huggie earrings, diamond rings, engravable pieces and more.

$50 or less

Cate & Chloe Olivia 18k Tennis Bracelet
Cate & Chloe Olivia 18k Tennis Bracelet

Price: $22.99 86% SavingsWalmart

Original: $170
Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Bracelet
Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Bracelet

Price: $48   From: Gorjana

J.Crew Pavé crystal hoop earrings
J.Crew Pavé crystal hoop earrings

Price: $19 50% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $38 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Maison Miru Celestial Crystal Ring
Maison Miru Celestial Crystal Ring

Price: $50   From: Maison Miru

J.Crew Crystal teardrop earrings
J.Crew Crystal teardrop earrings

Price: $14.75 50% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $29.50 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Madewell Stone Collection Amethyst Hoop Earrings
Madewell Stone Collection Amethyst Hoop Earrings

Price: $14.40 40% SavingsMadewell

Original: $24 Use promo code OHJOY
Madewell Crescent Large Hoop Earrings
Madewell Crescent Large Hoop Earrings

Price: $16.19 52% SavingsMadewell

Original: $34 Use promo code OHJOY
Tai Jewelry Arco Earrings
Tai Jewelry Arco Earrings

Price: $38   From: Anthropologie

8 Other Reasons Miley Earrings
8 Other Reasons Miley Earrings

Price: $39   From: Revolve

Zodiac Bracelet
Zodiac Bracelet

Price: $16.00   From: Etsy

$75 or less

Saris and Things 14k Yellow Gold Solid Diamond-cut Design Band Childs Band Ring
Saris and Things 14k Yellow Gold Solid Diamond-cut Design Band Childs Band Ring

Price: $67   From: Walmart

Maison Miru Dewdrop Huggie Earrings
Maison Miru Dewdrop Huggie Earrings

Price: $55   From: Maison Miru

SHASHI Vroom Earrings
SHASHI Vroom Earrings

Price: $72   From: Revolve

Uncommon James 14k Soft Touch Lariat Necklace
Uncommon James 14k Soft Touch Lariat Necklace

Price: $60   From: Anthropologie

Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet
Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet

Price: $55 to $65   From: Nordstrom

OMA The Label Tider Hoops in 18K Gold- Plated Brass with Cubic Zirconia
OMA The Label Tider Hoops in 18K Gold- Plated Brass with Cubic Zirconia

Price: $50.40 40% SavingsMacy's

Original: $84
$100 or less

Nadri Leah Frontal Necklace
Nadri Leah Frontal Necklace

Price: $95   From: Nordstrom

Electric Picks Jewelry Sanibel Necklace
Electric Picks Jewelry Sanibel Necklace

Price: $98   From: Revolve

Adina Eden Colored Graduated Teardrop Drop Huggie Earrings
Adina Eden Colored Graduated Teardrop Drop Huggie Earrings

Price: $78   From: Revolve

Amber Sceats x REVOLVE Pave The Way Lariat Necklace
Amber Sceats x REVOLVE Pave The Way Lariat Necklace

Price: $89   From: Revolve

Jade and Multicolored Mother of Pearl Flower Ring in 14k
Jade and Multicolored Mother of Pearl Flower Ring in 14k

price: $50 75% SavingsMacy's

Original: $200
Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C Mila Anklet
Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C Mila Anklet

Price: $90   From: Jacquie Aiche

$150 or less

Michelle Campbell Jewelry Gold Liquid Chain
Michelle Campbell Jewelry Gold Liquid Chain

Price: $130.67 36% SavingsWalmart

Original: $205
Tory Burch Eleanor 20mm Apple Watch Watchband
Tory Burch Eleanor 20mm Apple Watch Watchband

Price: $150   From: Nordstrom

Aurate X MICHELLE: Tranquility Blue Topaz Chain Necklace
Aurate X MICHELLE: Tranquility Blue Topaz Chain Necklace

Price: $130 35% SavingsAurate

Original: $200
Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.

Aurate Flower Earring Back Large, Pair
Aurate Flower Earring Back Large, Pair

Price: $117 35% SavingsAurate

Original: $180
Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.

Gorjana Bespoke Parker Plate Necklace
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Plate Necklace

Price: $130   From: Gorjana

Blue Nile Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold (6mm)
Blue Nile Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold (6mm)

Price: $105 40% SavingsBlue Nile

Original: $175 Use promo code BLUENILE22
$250 or less

Stone and Strand Squiggle Sapphire Band Ring
Stone and Strand Squiggle Sapphire Band Ring

Price: $195   From: Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Siren Muse Wide Ring
Monica Vinader Siren Muse Wide Ring

Price: $175 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $250
Aurate Vintage Emerald Cut Necklace
Aurate Vintage Emerald Cut Necklace

Price: $208 35% SavingsAurate

Original: $320
Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.

Odette New York Sanne earrings
Odette New York Sanne earrings

Price: $160   From: J.Crew

edas Black Glamour Josephines Goldtone Earrings
edas Black Glamour Josephines Goldtone Earrings

Price: $178.50 20% SavingsSaks Fifth Avenue

Original: $225
Jennifer Behr Mirabelle Earrings
Jennifer Behr Mirabelle Earrings

Price: $250   From: Revolve

Anton Heunis Fringe Ear Cuff
Anton Heunis Fringe Ear Cuff

Price: $157 9% SavingsRevolve

Original: $174
Men's Fenmore Multifunction Gold-Tone Bracelet Watch 44mm
Men's Fenmore Multifunction Gold-Tone Bracelet Watch 44mm

price: $90 50% SavingsMacy's

Original: $180
$500 or less

Poppy Finch Cultured Pearl Tassel Drop Earrings
Poppy Finch Cultured Pearl Tassel Drop Earrings

Price: $475   From: Nordstrom

Tissot T-Classic Carson Bracelet Watch, 30mm
Tissot T-Classic Carson Bracelet Watch, 30mm

Price: $375 to $450   From: Nordstrom

David Yurman Crossover Ring with 18K Yellow Gold
David Yurman Crossover Ring with 18K Yellow Gold

Price: $450 to $500   From: Nordstrom

Kinn 14k Gold Olivia II Round Diamond Stud Earrings
Kinn 14k Gold Olivia II Round Diamond Stud Earrings

Price: $289 15% SavingsMadewell

Original: $340
BYCHARI 3 Diamond Bracelet
BYCHARI 3 Diamond Bracelet

Price: $350   From: Revolve

Zoe Lev 14K Gold Tiny Evil Eye with Diamonds Bracelet
Zoe Lev 14K Gold Tiny Evil Eye with Diamonds Bracelet

Price: $340   From: Revolve

Lionette Arzua Lariat Necklace
Lionette Arzua Lariat Necklace

Price: $375   From: Anthropologie

Diamond Stackable Band
Diamond Stackable Band

price: $299 62% SavingsMacy's

Original: $800
Triton Men's Black Tread Design Band in Tungsten Carbide
Triton Men's Black Tread Design Band in Tungsten Carbide

price: $350 60% SavingsMacy's

Original: $875
$1000 or less

Pompeii3 1ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold with Screw Backs
Pompeii3 1ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold with Screw Backs

Price: $599.99 62% SavingsWalmart

Original: $1599.99
Mateo 14K Yellow Gold & Diamond Initial Pendant Necklace
Mateo 14K Yellow Gold & Diamond Initial Pendant Necklace

Price: $595   From: Saks Fifth Avenue

Starling Birth Flower Charm
Starling Birth Flower Charm

Price: $610 to $880   From: Anthropologie

EF Collection Triple Marquise Stud Earrings
EF Collection Triple Marquise Stud Earrings

Price: $795   From: Revolve

Bloomingdale's Diamond 5 Stone Graduated Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold, 0.25 ct. t.w.
Bloomingdale's Diamond 5 Stone Graduated Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold, 0.25 ct. t.w.

Price: $600 50% SavingsBloomgindale's

Original: $1200
EFFY Diamond Accent Ring in 14k Yellow Gold
EFFY Diamond Accent Ring in 14k Yellow Gold

price: $507.50 65% SavingsMacy's

Original: $1450
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k Gold
TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k Gold

price: $999 61% SavingsMacy's

Original: $2600
