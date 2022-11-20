Nothing adds a little magic to the holiday season quite like gifting a loved one a new piece of sparkling jewelry.

The good news is, a beautiful piece of jewelry doesn't have to break the bank. For example, jewelry from the brand Aurate is "born, raised and designed in [New York City]," their website explains. There are "no import taxes, no unnecessary middlemen, no insane markups." Plus, Aurate produces the jewelry on a made-to-order basis.

You can also shop early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Madewell and more to find pieces your friends and family are sure to love.

So whether you're looking for a surprise stocking-stuffer for the upcoming holidays or want to gift yourself something special, shop all of our picks by price point (starting with $50 or less!) below. We've got everything from personal initial bracelets to huggie earrings, diamond rings, engravable pieces and more.

$50 or less

Walmart Cate & Chloe Olivia 18k Tennis Bracelet Price : $22.99 • 86% Savings Walmart Original: $170 Shop Now

J.Crew J.Crew Pavé crystal hoop earrings Price : $19 • 50% Savings J.Crew Original: $38 Use promo code SHOPEARLY Shop Now

J.Crew J.Crew Crystal teardrop earrings Price : $14.75 • 50% Savings J.Crew Original: $29.50 Use promo code SHOPEARLY Shop Now

Madewell Madewell Stone Collection Amethyst Hoop Earrings Price : $14.40 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $24 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

Madewell Madewell Crescent Large Hoop Earrings Price : $16.19 • 52% Savings Madewell Original: $34 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

$75 or less

Walmart Saris and Things 14k Yellow Gold Solid Diamond-cut Design Band Childs Band Ring Price: $67 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Anthropologie Uncommon James 14k Soft Touch Lariat Necklace Price: $60 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Nordstrom Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet Price: $55 to $65 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Macy's OMA The Label Tider Hoops in 18K Gold- Plated Brass with Cubic Zirconia Price : $50.40 • 40% Savings Macy's Original: $84 Shop Now

$100 or less

Revolve Adina Eden Colored Graduated Teardrop Drop Huggie Earrings Price: $78 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Amber Sceats x REVOLVE Pave The Way Lariat Necklace Price: $89 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Macy's Jade and Multicolored Mother of Pearl Flower Ring in 14k price : $50 • 75% Savings Macy's Original: $200 Shop Now

$150 or less

Walmart Michelle Campbell Jewelry Gold Liquid Chain Price : $130.67 • 36% Savings Walmart Original: $205 Shop Now

Nordstrom Tory Burch Eleanor 20mm Apple Watch Watchband Price: $150 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Aurate Aurate X MICHELLE: Tranquility Blue Topaz Chain Necklace Price : $130 • 35% Savings Aurate Original: $200 Shop Now Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.

Aurate Aurate Flower Earring Back Large, Pair Price : $117 • 35% Savings Aurate Original: $180 Shop Now Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.

Blue Nile Blue Nile Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings in 14k Yellow Gold (6mm) Price : $105 • 40% Savings Blue Nile Original: $175 Use promo code BLUENILE22 Shop Now

$250 or less

Nordstrom Stone and Strand Squiggle Sapphire Band Ring Price: $195 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Monica Vinader Siren Muse Wide Ring Price : $175 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $250 Shop Now

Aurate Aurate Vintage Emerald Cut Necklace Price : $208 • 35% Savings Aurate Original: $320 Shop Now Use promo code GMA for 35% off sitewide now through November 30.

Revolve Anton Heunis Fringe Ear Cuff Price : $157 • 9% Savings Revolve Original: $174 Shop Now

Macy's Men's Fenmore Multifunction Gold-Tone Bracelet Watch 44mm price : $90 • 50% Savings Macy's Original: $180 Shop Now

$500 or less

Nordstrom Poppy Finch Cultured Pearl Tassel Drop Earrings Price: $475 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom David Yurman Crossover Ring with 18K Yellow Gold Price: $450 to $500 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Madewell Kinn 14k Gold Olivia II Round Diamond Stud Earrings Price : $289 • 15% Savings Madewell Original: $340 Shop Now

Revolve Zoe Lev 14K Gold Tiny Evil Eye with Diamonds Bracelet Price: $340 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Macy's Diamond Stackable Band price : $299 • 62% Savings Macy's Original: $800 Shop Now

Macy's Triton Men's Black Tread Design Band in Tungsten Carbide price : $350 • 60% Savings Macy's Original: $875 Shop Now

$1000 or less

Walmart Pompeii3 1ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold with Screw Backs Price : $599.99 • 62% Savings Walmart Original: $1599.99 Shop Now

Revolve EF Collection Triple Marquise Stud Earrings Price: $795 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Bloomingdale's Diamond 5 Stone Graduated Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold, 0.25 ct. t.w. Price : $600 • 50% Savings Bloomgindale's Original: $1200 Shop Now

Macy's EFFY Diamond Accent Ring in 14k Yellow Gold price : $507.50 • 65% Savings Macy's Original: $1450 Shop Now

