We love the feel of cashmere but not the hefty price tag that comes along with it.

The good news is there are plenty of sweaters out there that feel just as soft as the real deal, with prices that fit a wider range of budgets.

Shop our picks below, all for under $100, and get luxe for less.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Abercrombie Abercrombie DreamLush Slim Crew Sweater Price: $60 • From: Abercrombie Shop Now Slim-fitting sweater in our luxe and fuzzy DreamLush fabric with crew neckline and side-slit details.

Abercrombie Abercrombie Oversized Boucle Turtleneck Price: $80 • From: Abercrombie Shop Now Easy-fitting sweater in our fuzzy boucle yarn fabric and oversized-fit silhouette, featuring on-trend turtleneck detail, side-slit details and banded hem and cuffs.

Abercrombie Abercrombie Eyelash Slim Cardigan Price: $70 • From: Abercrombie Shop Now Slim-fitting cardigan in our soft eyelash sweater-yarn fabric, featuring button-up front with small gold buttons. Pairs perfect with your favorite leather pants or denim for a fun holiday look!

Showpo Showpo Luella Oversized Turtle Neck Jumper Price: $69.95 • From: Showpo Shop Now Cozy up in our Luella Jumper! This sleek and chic number will be your new favorite staple this winter.

Showpo Showpo Zaphara Cable Knit Sleeve High Neck Jumper Price: $59.95 • From: Showpo Shop Now You'll want to welcome the cooler seasons in our Zaphara Jumper! This soft knit number features a high ribbed neckline, drop shoulders, long sleeves with cable knit details and a regular length. It's a cute and stylish piece that'll keep you extra toasty all season long.

Open Edit Open Edit V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater Price: $29.90 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Knit with fine, airy stitches, this longer sweater has slouchy dolman sleeves that enhance its layering potential and its easy-going nature.

BP BP Cozy Roll Crewneck Sweater Price: $39 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Everything about this sweater feels good, from the neatly roll-edged crewneck to the earth-friendly yarn blend.

Liz Claiborne Liz Claiborne Womens V Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater Price: $54 • From: JCPenney Shop Now

Stylus Stylus Womens V Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater Price: $46 • From: JCPenney Shop Now Designed in an loose-fitting silhouette, Stylus women's v-neck sweater crafted from super-soft knit has dropped shoulders that emphasize the shape. Wear yours with skinny leggings or wide jeans to play with proportion.

Croft & Barrow Women's Croft & Barrow Extra Soft Crewneck Sweater Sale : $32.99 • 8% Savings Kohl's Original: $36 Shop Now Upgrade your cold-weather wardrobe with this women's Croft & Barrow crewneck sweater.

Simply Vera Vera Wang Simply Vera Vera Wang Braided Cable Dolman Sweater Sale : $42.99 • 25% Savings Kohl's Original: $58 Shop Now You'll want to wear this women's sweater from Simply Vera Vera Wang with everything!

Quince Quince 100% Organic Cotton Boyfriend Crew Price: $39.90 • From: Quince Shop Now The very "borrowable" boyfriend crew has an oversized, cropped silhouette, with ribbed detail on cuffs and hem. It's made from 100% organic cotton for a soft, slouchy vibe. It has a versatile look, ready to be worn under your favorite coat but chic enough to wear standalone -- or even dress up for brunch.

Old Navy Old Navy Cozy Mock-Neck Sweater for Women Price: $44.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now Rib-knit mock turtleneck collar. Long raglan sleeves with rib-knit cuffs.

UNIQLO UNIQLO Souffle Yarn Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater Price: $49.90 • From: UNIQLO Shop Now Relaxed cut showcases the crisp feel of the fabric. This versatile sweater is easy to mix and match with any bottoms.

