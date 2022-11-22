We love the feel of cashmere but not the hefty price tag that comes along with it.
The good news is there are plenty of sweaters out there that feel just as soft as the real deal, with prices that fit a wider range of budgets.
Shop our picks below, all for under $100, and get luxe for less.
Abercrombie DreamLush Slim Crew Sweater
Price: $60 • From: Abercrombie
Slim-fitting sweater in our luxe and fuzzy DreamLush fabric with crew neckline and side-slit details.
Abercrombie Oversized Boucle Turtleneck
Price: $80 • From: Abercrombie
Easy-fitting sweater in our fuzzy boucle yarn fabric and oversized-fit silhouette, featuring on-trend turtleneck detail, side-slit details and banded hem and cuffs.
Abercrombie Eyelash Slim Cardigan
Price: $70 • From: Abercrombie
Slim-fitting cardigan in our soft eyelash sweater-yarn fabric, featuring button-up front with small gold buttons. Pairs perfect with your favorite leather pants or denim for a fun holiday look!
Showpo Luella Oversized Turtle Neck Jumper
Price: $69.95 • From: Showpo
Cozy up in our Luella Jumper! This sleek and chic number will be your new favorite staple this winter.
Showpo Zaphara Cable Knit Sleeve High Neck Jumper
Price: $59.95 • From: Showpo
You'll want to welcome the cooler seasons in our Zaphara Jumper! This soft knit number features a high ribbed neckline, drop shoulders, long sleeves with cable knit details and a regular length. It's a cute and stylish piece that'll keep you extra toasty all season long.
Open Edit V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater
Price: $29.90 • From: Nordstrom
Knit with fine, airy stitches, this longer sweater has slouchy dolman sleeves that enhance its layering potential and its easy-going nature.
BP Cozy Roll Crewneck Sweater
Price: $39 • From: Nordstrom
Everything about this sweater feels good, from the neatly roll-edged crewneck to the earth-friendly yarn blend.
Liz Claiborne Womens V Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater
Price: $54 • From: JCPenney
Stylus Womens V Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater
Price: $46 • From: JCPenney
Designed in an loose-fitting silhouette, Stylus women's v-neck sweater crafted from super-soft knit has dropped shoulders that emphasize the shape. Wear yours with skinny leggings or wide jeans to play with proportion.
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Boyfriend Crew
Price: $39.90 • From: Quince
The very "borrowable" boyfriend crew has an oversized, cropped silhouette, with ribbed detail on cuffs and hem. It's made from 100% organic cotton for a soft, slouchy vibe. It has a versatile look, ready to be worn under your favorite coat but chic enough to wear standalone -- or even dress up for brunch.
Old Navy Cozy Mock-Neck Sweater for Women
Price: $44.99 • From: Old Navy
Rib-knit mock turtleneck collar. Long raglan sleeves with rib-knit cuffs.
UNIQLO Souffle Yarn Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Price: $49.90 • From: UNIQLO
Relaxed cut showcases the crisp feel of the fabric. This versatile sweater is easy to mix and match with any bottoms.
Sanctuary Plush Volume Sleeve Sweater
Price: $79 • From: Revolve
Lightweight fuzzy knit fabric with ribbed edges.