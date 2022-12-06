The holidays are here and the perfect way to get a little more seasonal cheer in your ensemble happens to be right at your fingertips.
Whether you're into enchanting or party-ready nail art, or you'd like to take a few ravishing reds and metallics for a spin, now is the perfect time to try some new nail designs and colors.
While not everyone is a top-tier nail artist, social media is full of inspiration and instructions for creative looks.
Alternatively, you also can always take a screenshot of something you like and leave the holiday nail efforts to the pros.
Keep scrolling below to see some amazing nail designs that will leave you feeling festive and fun this season.
Candy cane hearts
It's hard not to set your heart on this sweet candy cane-inspired mani. It's minimal yet bold, and a great conversation starter for your next holiday party.
December 17, 2021
Snowflakes and sparkles
With a steady hand, the right hues and a few swoops of glitter, you can get this sparkle-filled snowflake look too!
Starry nights
This look is great for anyone looking to jazz up their square shaped short nails with the perfect star-studded touch.
Red bling
The holidays are a great time to add a little bling to your ensemble. Try out this seasonal look, and you're sure to really glow there.
Feeling Grinch-y
Feeling a little like "The Grinch" this season? Here's the perfect mani to fit your mood.
Gorgeous in green
Go green, but make it merry and metallic. This gorgeous look is one you will probably want to wear far beyond the holidays, and into the new year.
Studs and shine
These colorful, studded nails are perfect for the nail enthusiast who prefers to keep things subtle and chic this season.
These colorful, studded nails are perfect for the nail enthusiast who prefers to keep things subtle and chic this season.
Go glitter or go home
This dreamy look screams holiday and can be easily achieved using Pearnova's "Night In Shining Armor" nail polish.
Big red
If you're not quite ready for nail art, you can't go wrong with a classic vibrant red look.
Glow-getter
What's better than one holiday nail design? Two! Get the best of both worlds when you give this festive look a try.
What's better than one holiday nail design? Two! Get the best of both worlds when you give this festive look a try.