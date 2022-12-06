The holidays are here and the perfect way to get a little more seasonal cheer in your ensemble happens to be right at your fingertips.

Whether you're into enchanting or party-ready nail art, or you'd like to take a few ravishing reds and metallics for a spin, now is the perfect time to try some new nail designs and colors.

While not everyone is a top-tier nail artist, social media is full of inspiration and instructions for creative looks.

Alternatively, you also can always take a screenshot of something you like and leave the holiday nail efforts to the pros.

Keep scrolling below to see some amazing nail designs that will leave you feeling festive and fun this season.

Candy cane hearts

It's hard not to set your heart on this sweet candy cane-inspired mani. It's minimal yet bold, and a great conversation starter for your next holiday party.

Snowflakes and sparkles

With a steady hand, the right hues and a few swoops of glitter, you can get this sparkle-filled snowflake look too!

Starry nights

This look is great for anyone looking to jazz up their square shaped short nails with the perfect star-studded touch.

Red bling

The holidays are a great time to add a little bling to your ensemble. Try out this seasonal look, and you're sure to really glow there.

Feeling Grinch-y

Feeling a little like "The Grinch" this season? Here's the perfect mani to fit your mood.

Gorgeous in green

Go green, but make it merry and metallic. This gorgeous look is one you will probably want to wear far beyond the holidays, and into the new year.

Studs and shine

These colorful, studded nails are perfect for the nail enthusiast who prefers to keep things subtle and chic this season.

Go glitter or go home

This dreamy look screams holiday and can be easily achieved using Pearnova's "Night In Shining Armor" nail polish.

Big red

If you're not quite ready for nail art, you can't go wrong with a classic vibrant red look.

Glow-getter