It's time to mix up your look.

If you're tired of wearing your go-to jeans for practically every occasion, adding a pair of leather leggings or pants may be just what your wardrobe needs.

Leather leggings and pants are versatile winter wardrobe pieces that work for both day and night and can be styled for the minimalist or the maximalist. Plus, there are so many different types and colors to choose from.

For example, style Abercrombie & Fitch's brown faux leather pants with a cozy white cable-knit sweater for an effortlessly cool daytime look or pair Spanx's patent leather leggings with an oversized blazer and boots for a powerful nighttime outfit.

Check out our picks below!

Spanx Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings Price: $128 • From: Spanx Shop Now Style these Spanx patent leather leggings with a sweater and oversized blazer for a nighttime look or a long black coatigan for something a little cozier.

Revolve Commando Faux Patent Flared Legging Price: $156 • From: Revolve Shop Now For something with a little flare, try these Commando faux patent leather leggings with a pair of heels.

Gap Gap High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Pants Price : $80 • 11% Savings Gap Original: $89.95 Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants Price : $74.80 • 32% Savings Abercrombie & Fitch Original: $110 Shop Now These popular vegan leather pants from Abercrombie & Fitch are available in multiple colors and the brand's "Curve Love" fit. They are ultra-high rise with a straight-leg fit, so they'll look great with heels, flats or boots.

Amazon Retro Gong Women's Faux Leather Leggings Price : $55.45 • 30% Savings Amazon Original: $79.99 Shop Now

Express Super High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Price : $34 • 50% Savings Express Original: $68 Shop Now These faux leather leggings are machine washable with a super-high waist and a stretch waistband.

Nordstrom Vero Moda Bella High Waist Faux Leather Pants Price : $48.30 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $69 Shop Now Don't be afraid to wear white! Style these Vero Moda faux leather pants in the color "birch" with a deep green turtleneck or a cream-colored sweatshirt.

H&M H&M Flared Leggings Price: $29.99 • From: H&M Shop Now These leather-look flared leggings feature a V-shaped waistband and flared hems with a slit for an on-trend look.

Amazon The Drop Women's Owen Vegan Leather Pull On Legging Price: $25.89 to $39.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Anthropologie Maeve The Colette Faux Leather Pants Price: $148 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Eloquii Eloquii Patch Pocket Faux Leather Pant Price : $47.47 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $94.95 Use promo code HOLIYAY Shop Now We love the color of these Eloquii faux leather pants -- style with the matching blazer or a t-shirt for a casual look.

