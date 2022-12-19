It's time to mix up your look.
If you're tired of wearing your go-to jeans for practically every occasion, adding a pair of leather leggings or pants may be just what your wardrobe needs.
Leather leggings and pants are versatile winter wardrobe pieces that work for both day and night and can be styled for the minimalist or the maximalist. Plus, there are so many different types and colors to choose from.
For example, style Abercrombie & Fitch's brown faux leather pants with a cozy white cable-knit sweater for an effortlessly cool daytime look or pair Spanx's patent leather leggings with an oversized blazer and boots for a powerful nighttime outfit.
Check out our picks below!
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Style these Spanx patent leather leggings with a sweater and oversized blazer for a nighttime look or a long black coatigan for something a little cozier.
Commando Faux Patent Flared Legging
For something with a little flare, try these Commando faux patent leather leggings with a pair of heels.
Gap High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Pants
Price: $80 • 11% SavingsGapOriginal: $89.95
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight PantsOriginal: $110
These popular vegan leather pants from Abercrombie & Fitch are available in multiple colors and the brand's "Curve Love" fit. They are ultra-high rise with a straight-leg fit, so they'll look great with heels, flats or boots.
Retro Gong Women's Faux Leather Leggings
Price: $55.45 • 30% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $79.99
Super High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings
Price: $34 • 50% SavingsExpressOriginal: $68
These faux leather leggings are machine washable with a super-high waist and a stretch waistband.
Vero Moda Bella High Waist Faux Leather Pants
Price: $48.30 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $69
Don't be afraid to wear white! Style these Vero Moda faux leather pants in the color "birch" with a deep green turtleneck or a cream-colored sweatshirt.
Good American Vinyl Flare Leggings
H&M Flared Leggings
These leather-look flared leggings feature a V-shaped waistband and flared hems with a slit for an on-trend look.
J.Crew Kate straight-leg pant in faux leather
The Drop Women's Owen Vegan Leather Pull On Legging
Price: $25.89 to $39.90 • From: Amazon
Maeve The Colette Faux Leather Pants
Eloquii Patch Pocket Faux Leather Pant
Price: $47.47 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $94.95 Use promo code HOLIYAY
We love the color of these Eloquii faux leather pants -- style with the matching blazer or a t-shirt for a casual look.
Steve Madden Skinny Dip Legging
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Joggers