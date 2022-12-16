There's still time to shop Oprah's Favorite Things!

Whether you're looking for a holiday gift, decor for your own holiday party, or just a present to treat yourself, there are plenty of Oprah's Favorite Things left to snag this season.

For example, shop Sophistiplate's Acacia Wood Cheese and Charcuterie Board to serve up a sampling of cheeses and yummy bites at your family Christmas party. Or, shop Kitchens of Africa's East Meets West sauce gift pack or Snif's Old Saint Wick candle as housewarming gifts for your New Year's Eve host or hostess.

There's also Softies' Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger, a great gift for any of the women on your list, Brightland's cold-pressed olive oils for the one who loves to cook, and HonestBaby's holiday family pajamas for your whole squad.

Check out all of these and more below!

$50 and under

Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle
Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle

Price: $35.20   From: Amazon

HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas
HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas

Price: $4.73 to $40.06   From: Amazon

Top It Off Dawn Gloves
Top It Off Dawn Gloves

Price: $18.39   From: Amazon

Minnetonka Teddy Faux Shearling Slipper
Minnetonka Teddy Faux Shearling Slipper

Price: $34.99 29% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $49.95
Women&#39;s Warm Up Bootie
Women's Warm Up Bootie

Price: $42   From: Macy's

Warmies Heatable Weighted Puppy Plush
Warmies Heatable Weighted Puppy Plush

Price: $29.99   From: Kohl's

LAURA GELLER NEW YORK 2022 Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4 Curated Full Face Makeup Palettes, Includes Eyeshadow, Highlighter &#38; Blush
LAURA GELLER NEW YORK 2022 Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4 Curated Full Face Makeup Palettes, Includes Eyeshadow, Highlighter & Blush

Price: $39   From: Amazon

Western Chief Kids Waterproof Printed Rain Boot with Easy Pull on Handles
Western Chief Kids Waterproof Printed Rain Boot with Easy Pull on Handles

Price: $17.48 to $44.99   From: Amazon

Natemia Organic Hooded Baby Towel
Natemia Organic Hooded Baby Towel

Price: $35.97   From: Amazon

$100 and under

TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack
TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack

Price: $70   From: Bloomingdales

Kitchens of Africa - East Meets West Africa Giftbox | 4-Sauce Variety Giftpack - Curry, Peanut, Tamarind, and Onion Simmer Sauces
Kitchens of Africa - East Meets West Africa Giftbox | 4-Sauce Variety Giftpack - Curry, Peanut, Tamarind, and Onion Simmer Sauces

Price: $85   From: Amazon

Minnetonka Lucie Cross-Strap Faux Fur and Suede Plush Slippers for Women
Minnetonka Lucie Cross-Strap Faux Fur and Suede Plush Slippers for Women

Price: $54.95   From: Amazon

Sophistiplate Acadia Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Sophistiplate Acadia Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Price: $68   From: Amazon

Clevr Blends Holiday Starter Kit - Oprah's Favorite Sleeptime and Chai Superlattes
Clevr Blends Holiday Starter Kit - Oprah's Favorite Sleeptime and Chai Superlattes

Price: $63.20   From: Amazon

PlantOGram Live Frantoio Olive Container Plant Tree 2-3 Feet Tall for Indoor or Outdoor
PlantOGram Live Frantoio Olive Container Plant Tree 2-3 Feet Tall for Indoor or Outdoor

Price: $86.84   From: Amazon

$150 and under

Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Price: $149.99 25% SavingsKohl's

Original: $199.99
AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant
AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Price: $118   From: Spanx

Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils
Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils

Price: $150   From: Amazon

Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger
Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger

Price: $119   From: Amazon

AirEssentials ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Pullover
AirEssentials ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Pullover

Price: $118   From: Spanx

Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System
Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System

Price: $131.19   From: Amazon

$200 and under

HOUSE NO.23 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
HOUSE NO.23 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

Price: $198   From: Amazon

Worth the splurge

Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster
Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster

Price: $319.99 8% SavingsKohl's

Original: $349.99
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, Wood &#38; Gas Burner
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, Wood & Gas Burner

Price: $699.99   From: Amazon

Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB

Price: $398.50   From: Amazon

De'Longhi ECAM29084SB Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System Coffee and Espresso Machine, Silver
De'Longhi ECAM29084SB Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System Coffee and Espresso Machine, Silver

Price: $749.95   From: Amazon

