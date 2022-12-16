For example, shop Sophistiplate's Acacia Wood Cheese and Charcuterie Board to serve up a sampling of cheeses and yummy bites at your family Christmas party. Or, shop Kitchens of Africa's East Meets West sauce gift pack or Snif's Old Saint Wick candle as housewarming gifts for your New Year's Eve host or hostess.
Check out all of these and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$50 and under
Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle
HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas
Price: $4.73 to $40.06 • From: Amazon
Minnetonka Teddy Faux Shearling Slipper
Price: $34.99 • 29% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $49.95
Warmies Heatable Weighted Puppy Plush
LAURA GELLER NEW YORK 2022 Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4 Curated Full Face Makeup Palettes, Includes Eyeshadow, Highlighter & Blush
Western Chief Kids Waterproof Printed Rain Boot with Easy Pull on Handles
Price: $17.48 to $44.99 • From: Amazon
Natemia Organic Hooded Baby Towel
$100 and under
TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Kitchens of Africa - East Meets West Africa Giftbox | 4-Sauce Variety Giftpack - Curry, Peanut, Tamarind, and Onion Simmer Sauces
Minnetonka Lucie Cross-Strap Faux Fur and Suede Plush Slippers for Women
Sophistiplate Acadia Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Clevr Blends Holiday Starter Kit - Oprah's Favorite Sleeptime and Chai Superlattes
PlantOGram Live Frantoio Olive Container Plant Tree 2-3 Feet Tall for Indoor or Outdoor
$150 and under
Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Price: $149.99 • 25% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $199.99
AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant
Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils
Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger
AirEssentials ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Pullover
Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System
$200 and under
HOUSE NO.23 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
Worth the splurge
Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster
Price: $319.99 • 8% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $349.99
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, Wood & Gas Burner
Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
De'Longhi ECAM29084SB Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System Coffee and Espresso Machine, Silver