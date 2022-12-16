There's still time to shop Oprah's Favorite Things!

Whether you're looking for a holiday gift, decor for your own holiday party, or just a present to treat yourself, there are plenty of Oprah's Favorite Things left to snag this season.

For example, shop Sophistiplate's Acacia Wood Cheese and Charcuterie Board to serve up a sampling of cheeses and yummy bites at your family Christmas party. Or, shop Kitchens of Africa's East Meets West sauce gift pack or Snif's Old Saint Wick candle as housewarming gifts for your New Year's Eve host or hostess.

Check out all of these and more below!

$50 and under

Amazon Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle Price: $35.20 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas Price: $4.73 to $40.06 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Nordstrom Minnetonka Teddy Faux Shearling Slipper Price : $34.99 • 29% Savings Nordstrom Original: $49.95 Shop Now

Amazon LAURA GELLER NEW YORK 2022 Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4 Curated Full Face Makeup Palettes, Includes Eyeshadow, Highlighter & Blush Price: $39 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Western Chief Kids Waterproof Printed Rain Boot with Easy Pull on Handles Price: $17.48 to $44.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

$100 and under

Amazon Kitchens of Africa - East Meets West Africa Giftbox | 4-Sauce Variety Giftpack - Curry, Peanut, Tamarind, and Onion Simmer Sauces Price: $85 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Minnetonka Lucie Cross-Strap Faux Fur and Suede Plush Slippers for Women Price: $54.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Sophistiplate Acadia Wood Cheese & Charcuterie Board Price: $68 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Clevr Blends Holiday Starter Kit - Oprah's Favorite Sleeptime and Chai Superlattes Price: $63.20 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon PlantOGram Live Frantoio Olive Container Plant Tree 2-3 Feet Tall for Indoor or Outdoor Price: $86.84 • From: Amazon Shop Now

$150 and under

Kohl's Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device Price : $149.99 • 25% Savings Kohl's Original: $199.99 Shop Now

Amazon Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils Price: $150 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System Price: $131.19 • From: Amazon Shop Now

$200 and under

Worth the splurge

Kohl's Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster Price : $319.99 • 8% Savings Kohl's Original: $349.99 Shop Now

Amazon Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven, Wood & Gas Burner Price: $699.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB Price: $398.50 • From: Amazon Shop Now

