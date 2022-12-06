Do you have a foodie on your holiday list this year?

We tapped Chef George Duran to share his picks for gifts that are sure to be a hit.

Scroll on to see Duran's shopping advice and check out all of his picks.

What should you look for when purchasing new kitchen items?

Make sure you're searching for something you don't already have! An air fryer could be on your wish list, but check to see if your toaster oven has an air fryer function. After all, air frying is a fancy way of saying "convection baking"!

What kitchen items are worth investing in?

Buying cheap cookware is the worst thing you can do. You want to invest in pots and pans that will last numerous generations (yes, those exist). You want to ask yourself, is this the last cookware set I'll ever need to purchase? Pay up now so you'll never ever have to pay anything else later. You're saving in the long run.

What products make the best gifts?

I've never met anyone who was unhappy to receive a new cutting board. Why? Because cutting boards wear and nobody ever thinks about replacing their warped boards for something new and sturdy. Just watch their faces when they unwrap a new one.

What's something you would love to receive as a chef?

This year on my holiday list I'm going to go where I've resisted going for a long time. I want a good ice cream machine. I always tell myself, if I get an ice cream machine I'm just gonna eat ice cream all day. True, but I want to create new flavors too! Plus, my kids will think I'm the coolest dad who owns one!

For the foodie who likes to drink at picnics: Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask's newest insulated wine bottle and wine tumbler! Yes please!

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Wine Tumbler Price: $24.95 • From: REI Shop Now Closeable Press-In lid slides shut to tame splashes and trap temps, then slides open wide enough for easy drinking and reusable straws.

For the foodie who needs a stocking stuffer: Zwilling's 5 in 1 peeler

I just bought this actually and I'm loving it. Got rid of all of my other peelers!

ZWILLING Z-Cut 5-in-1 Peeler Price: $28.27 • From: Wayfair Shop Now With this 5-in-1 peeler, designed for both left-and right-handed use, you get five functions in one tool.

For the foodie who is running out of space in the kitchen: Zwilling Enfinigy Blender

Small footprint with large power, tiny but powerful!

ZWILLING ZWILLING Enfinigy Power Blender in Grey/White Price: $299.99 • From: Bed Bath and Beyond Shop Now This 64-ounce capacity compact workhorse easily whip ups creamy purees, chunky salsas, and healthy smoothies to go.

For the outdoor foodie: Sea to Summit Pot + Kettle

It's literally a collapsable teapot that can be folded up for travel.

Sea to Summit Sea to Summit X-Pot Kettle Price: $44.95 • From: REI Shop Now Combines the heat-distribution of aluminum with the flexibility of silicone for great cooking performance and amazing space savings.

For the foodie that has it all: Circulon SteelShield

A hybrid non-stick and stainless steel surface! So you're looking at the answer to all of your problems. You're getting stainless steel but it's also non stick!

Circulon SteelShield C-Series Tri-Ply Clad Nonstick Frying Pan Set Price: $89.95 • From: Macy's Shop Now Cook from scratch without the scratches using Circulon's SteelShield open frying pans.

For the foodie-to-be: Zwilling Twinny Kid's Chef Knife Set

I need to buy this cause my 6 year old really wants to chop things up with me. REALLY cute.

ZWILLING Zwilling Twinny Kids Chef's Knife Price: $25 • From: Sur La Table Shop Now This children's chef's knife features a sharp stainless-steel blade with a rounded tip to keep kids safe from accidents, as well as a complete protective bolster and a blade sheath for storage that doubles as a finger protector while cutting.

For the coffee aficionado foodie: Capresso TS Touchscreen Espresso Machine

Capresso Capresso Café TS Espresso Machine Price: $199.99 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now The Capresso Café's 15-bar pump provides optimal pressure for rich crema, the thin layer of foam that is the mark of a perfectly brewed espresso.

For the foodie with a sweet tooth: Ninja Creami

Ninja Creami automatically makes pints of ice cream and sorbets at the touch of a button.

Ninja Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream, Gelato & Sorbet Maker Sale : $149.99 • 42% Savings Kohl's Original: $259.99 Shop Now The Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes and more with the simple touch of a button.

For the foodie who's tired of all of the cords: KitchenAid cordless

KitchenAid cordless appliances are a great gift idea for anyone who's done plugging in every single appliance.

KitchenAid KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer in Empire Red Sale : $79.99 • 20% Savings Bed Bath and Beyond Original: $99.99 Shop Now KitchenAid's Cordless Hand Mixer provides you with 7 speeds of mixing power without the cord. Designed with a powerful rechargeable Lithium Ion battery, this hand mixer delivers optimal runtime and performance.

