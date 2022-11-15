Kids can be hard to shop for during the holidays. What does a 10-year-old really want? What are teenagers into these days?
We put together the ultimate gift guide sorted by age from toddlers to teens.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Ages 1 to 3
Skip Hop Daniel Tiger 3-In-1 Ride On
Price: $70 • From: Skip Hop
This special edition Ride-On Toy grows with little ones in three stages of fun—from beginner to advanced walkers. Ride along with me, neighbor!
Fisher-Price 2-Sided Steady Speed Walker
Price: $39.99 • From: Fisher-Price
The Fisher-Price 2-Sided Steady Speed Walker has a car-inspired design and features activities on both sides to amuse your little one. Special wheels slow the pace for your child and it has a variety of activities to help them learn as they play.
Sproutlings First Grasp Natural Soy and Beeswax Crayons
Price: $5.97 • From: Sproutlings
Sproutlings First Grasp Natural Crayons are the perfect first crayon for toddlers with a unique, chunky triangular shape that is easy for little hands to hold. Formulated with a natural soy and beeswax blend and safe food grade pigments, these crayons deliver a smooth drawing experience and hours of bright, creative scribbling.
Skip Hop Mini Backpack With Safety Harness
Price: $19 • From: Skip Hop
Sized just right for daycare, travel and more, this cute mini version helps little ones feel grown up with their very first backpack.
Skip Hop Dream & Shine Sleep Trainer
Price: $21 • From: Skip Hop
Kid-friendly color cues, lights and music signal bedtime, almost time to get up and okay to get up.
Abercrombie Kids Moose Slippers
Price: $34.95 • From: Abercrombie Kids
The new cozy-lined moose slippers in a super soft faux fur fabric, that's the perfect addition to your winter pajamas. Perfect for a great gift, too!
Skip Hop Baby Whale Hooded Terry Robe
Price: $15.60 • From: Skip Hop
Get cozy with this Carters x Skip Hop collaboration featuring Moby! Crafted in absorbent terry, this robe is perfect for after bath time.
Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Rainbow Push Toy
Price: $17 • From: Skip Hop
A classic push toy with a rainbow bright twist, the cute and colorful design encourages baby’s first walking adventures. A great way to build walking confidence, motor skills, balance and more at playtime.
Skip Hop Zoo Mealtime Gift Set
Price: $20 • From: Skip Hop
Made of durable melamine, the divided plate & bowl are perfect for cereal, pasta & more!
Beis The Gift Set
Price: $58 • From: Beis
Wrapped in a bento cloth, find a garden party hat and a bee, a play date hat and a dinosaur, or a wild child hat and a leopard. The perfect addition to any baby bag.
Ages 3 to 6
Schleich Wild Life Wild Life Ranger Adventure Station Toy with Animals
Price: $68.02 • From: Schleich
Explore the wild with the Ranger Adventure Station, a fun, educational toy play set from Schleich! This play set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. 21 pieces.
The Bluey Garbage Truck Playset
Price: $19.19 • From: Bluey
It's Bin Night at Bluey's place! Now you can help Bluey and the Bin Man collect the rubbish in his Garbage Truck.
Upbounders Little Likes Kids 48-Piece Joyful Carousel Memory Game
Price: $16 • From: Upbounders
This beautifully illustrated 48-piece memory game celebrates a kid's love for parks with a fun carousel theme.
Skip Hop Zoo Crew Bingo Game
Price: $8.50 • From: Skip Hop
Great for family game night, the fun bingo game helps build image recognition, motor skills and more. The 78-piece set is packed with all you need—from sturdy game boards and cards to tokens. Score four in a row and yell “bingo!”
Dabble & Dollop Kids Bath Bomb Box
Price: $24 • From: Dabble & Dollop
This box of assorted bath bombs brings endless fun to little ones and the young at heart, too. They can be mixed and matched to create fizzy combinations - think tropical fruit smoothie, orange cream pop, or strawberry shortcake!
Sproutlings Natural Soy and Beeswax Crayons
Price: $5.97 • From: Sproutlings
Sproutlings Natural Crayons are large, traditional shaped crayons that are 30% bigger than most comparable products, which makes them perfect for little hands grasp for development.
Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Playset
Sale: $36.99 • 30% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $52.99
Toddlers can explore the iconic Barbie home, sized just right for their little hands and packed with toddler-friendly pretend play, with the Barbie Little DreamHouse interactive play set by Little People. Recommended ages 18 months to 5 years.
Barbie Extra Playset and Accessories
Sale: $20.99 • 30% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $29.99
Take any Barbie look to the next level with the Barbie Extra Surprise Fashion Closet play set that amps up the fun in fashion with tons of surprise accessories. Then, mix and match to bring endless EXTRA-ordinary looks to life. Colors and decorations may vary.
Star Wars Squeeze Blink Grogu Feature Plush
Sale: $29.99 • 21% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $37.99
'Star Wars' fans of all ages will fall in love with Grogu all over again! At 11 inches tall, Squeeze & Blink Grogu has a soft plush body and detailed vinyl head, with details authentic to the popular series 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett'™.
Ages 6 to 8
Schleich Advent Calendar
Price: $34.99 • From: Schleich
Discovered by paleontologists, the 2022 Dinosaurs Advent Calendar is packed with prehistoric surprises. Behind each of the 24 doors, you'll find fantastic Schleich Dinosaur figures and accessories that make children's eyes light up!
Educational Insights Kanoodle Fusion
Price: $21.99 • From: Educational Insights
Kanoodle takes a colorful twist with this brain-bending, color-mixing puzzle! Choose one of 50 color-blending challenges, place the pieces shown, then use the remaining pieces to complete the puzzle, stacking translucent primary-colored pieces to create any secondary colors needed.
Learning Resources Switcheroo Coding Crew
Price: $59.99 • From: Learning Resources
Get ready for a challenge-solving, obstacle-evading, screen-free coding adventure with Switcheroo Coding Crew!
Elmer’s Squishies DIY Squishy Toy Kit
Price: $22.47 • From: Elmer’s
Squish your way into the fun world of Elmer’s Squishies! This DIY squishy kit includes everything to make your own surprise squishy toy in 60 minutes.
Crocs Kids' Classic Lined Clog
Price: $49.99 • From: Crocs
The soft, fuzzy liner adds to the cushion and comfort. They’re great as slippers, yet capable outdoors, too.
Made By Me! Sand Dough Sculpt & Paint Creations! Pottery Press
Price: $19.97 • From: Made By Me
Discover the easier way to create custom bowls and dishes: It’s the Made By Me! Sand Dough Pottery Press! Say goodbye to clay and hello to Sand Dough, a mess-free, air-dry material that transforms into ready-to-paint pottery!
Just My Style Fashion Punch Style & Stitch Loom
Price: $15.47 • From: Just My Style
Punch it, stitch it, wear it! Discover the all-new way to create friendship bracelets with the Just My Style Fashion Punch Stitch & Style Loom!
Abercrombie Kids Earmuffs
Price: $19.95 • From: Abercrombie Kids
The comfy earmuffs in a soft sherpa fabric will keep your ears warm while looking fashionable and makes for a great holiday gift! Pairs perfect with any of our winter accessories and coats, too!
Ages 8 to 12
JIGGY Animal Kingdom Puzzle
Sale: $24.50 • 50% SavingsBloomingdale'sOriginal: $49
800-piece puzzle comes in a reusable glass jar and includes a tube of puzzle glue, a straight-edge tool to spread the glue and a print of the art to follow.
Abercrombie Kids Tech Knit Gloves
Price: $19.95 • From: Abercrombie Kids
The classic gloves in a super soft knit fabric with icon tag detail and smart touch at the thumb and index finger so you can use them with your phone! Pairs perfect with any of our winter accessories and coats, too!
Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven
Price: $43 • From: Easy-Bake
Mix it up, bake it up, eat it up! The Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven lets you enjoy the magically messy, wonderfully creative baking process, and share the tasty results with family and friends!
Logitech Design Collection Limited Edition Wireless 3-button Ambidextrous Mouse
Price: $17.29 • From: Logitech
The compact size is perfect for tight workspaces and anyone with smaller hands—even kids. Click at your desk, at home—or on the go—for a whole year with one pre-installed battery.
Ages 13 to 18
Abercrombie Sherpa Bucket Hat
Price: $35 • From: Abercrombie
One-size bucket hat in a super soft sherpa fabric, that's a perfect on-trend look for fall and winter. Imported.
Abercrombie YPB Water Bottle
Sale: $34 • 15% SavingsAbercrombieOriginal: $40
The new stainless steel water bottle with attachable clip and YPB graphic detail. The perfect essential for every workout!
The Holiday Treats Sugarwish
Price: $23 to $78 • From: Sugarwish
Send the perfect gift of candy, cookies, popcorn, snacks, coffee, tea, or hot cocoa to your entire list this holiday season! Your recipients are guaranteed to love choosing their favorite treats, including seasonal flavors. Holiday eCards are delivered instantly and will spread the warmth and joy of the season to all of those on your list.
Beis The Cargo Backpack
Price: $98 • From: Beis
The Cargo Backpack is compact enough for everyday use and thoughtfully organized to be the perfect hands-free travel companion.
Casetify Custom Phone Charm
Price: $42 • From: Casetify
Spice up your mirror selfies with a little Y2K phone candy. This beaded strap puts a modern tech accessory spin on the return of 90s fashion. Match your phone case, your mood, and your flashback looks.
Victrola Music Edition 1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $99.99 • From: Victrola
With the Victrola Music Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker, it's never been easier to carry your favorite songs everywhere you go. A portable design and a battery that provides up to 12 hours of playback makes it perfect for listening on the go.
Victrola Re-Spin Sustainable Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player
Price: $99.99 • From: Victrola
The Re-Spin is the classic 'suitcase' record player reimagined for today's vinyl fans. Featuring a built-in custom-tuned Bluetooth speaker and bass radiator enclosure, the Re-Spin is the best-sounding turntable in its class, with 3x's the bass of a standard suitcase record player.
Logitech LITRA GLOW
Price: $59.99 • From: Logitech
Whether you’re shooting a YouTube video, streaming on Twitch or just working from home, Litra Glow ensures you always look your best.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Price: $229.99 • From: Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 Pro pack a studio-worthy listening experience into our most comfortable design yet — wear them as long as you want.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Price: $344.99 to $449.99 • From: Samsung
The Galaxy A23 is a high-performing and cost-saving device, perfect for the whole family. For those who are always on the go, or want to be connected to their friends 24/7, the two-day battery life on the phones will be your new best friend.