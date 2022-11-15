Kids can be hard to shop for during the holidays. What does a 10-year-old really want? What are teenagers into these days?

We put together the ultimate gift guide sorted by age from toddlers to teens.

Ages 1 to 3

Skip Hop Daniel Tiger 3-In-1 Ride On
Skip Hop

Price: $70   From: Skip Hop

This special edition Ride-On Toy grows with little ones in three stages of fun—from beginner to advanced walkers. Ride along with me, neighbor!

LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy
LeapFrog

Sale: $16.36 18% SavingsWalmart

Original: $19.97
Cute, cuddly and customizable, My Pal Scout Smarty Paws makes the perfect friend for your little one.

Fisher-Price 2-Sided Steady Speed Walker
Fisher-Price

Price: $39.99   From: Fisher-Price

The Fisher-Price 2-Sided Steady Speed Walker has a car-inspired design and features activities on both sides to amuse your little one. Special wheels slow the pace for your child and it has a variety of activities to help them learn as they play.

Sproutlings First Grasp Natural Soy and Beeswax Crayons
Sproutlings

Price: $5.97   From: Sproutlings

Sproutlings First Grasp Natural Crayons are the perfect first crayon for toddlers with a unique, chunky triangular shape that is easy for little hands to hold. Formulated with a natural soy and beeswax blend and safe food grade pigments, these crayons deliver a smooth drawing experience and hours of bright, creative scribbling.

VTech Level Up Gaming Chair
VTech

Sale: $39.97 20% SavingsWalmart

Original: $49.97
Serious(ly cute) little gamers get their very own preschool game station with the Level Up Gaming Chairwith no Wi-Fi and no worries.

Skip Hop Mini Backpack With Safety Harness
Skip Hop

Price: $19   From: Skip Hop

Sized just right for daycare, travel and more, this cute mini version helps little ones feel grown up with their very first backpack.

Skip Hop Dream & Shine Sleep Trainer
Skip Hop

Price: $21   From: Skip Hop

Kid-friendly color cues, lights and music signal bedtime, almost time to get up and okay to get up.

Abercrombie Kids Moose Slippers
Abercrombie Kids

Price: $34.95   From: Abercrombie Kids

The new cozy-lined moose slippers in a super soft faux fur fabric, that's the perfect addition to your winter pajamas. Perfect for a great gift, too!

Skip Hop Baby Whale Hooded Terry Robe
Skip Hop

Price: $15.60   From: Skip Hop

Get cozy with this Carters x Skip Hop collaboration featuring Moby! Crafted in absorbent terry, this robe is perfect for after bath time.

Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Rainbow Push Toy
Skip Hop

Price: $17   From: Skip Hop

A classic push toy with a rainbow bright twist, the cute and colorful design encourages baby’s first walking adventures. A great way to build walking confidence, motor skills, balance and more at playtime.

Skip Hop Zoo Mealtime Gift Set
Skip Hop

Price: $20   From: Skip Hop

Made of durable melamine, the divided plate & bowl are perfect for cereal, pasta & more!

Beis The Gift Set
Beis

Price: $58   From: Beis

Wrapped in a bento cloth, find a garden party hat and a bee, a play date hat and a dinosaur, or a wild child hat and a leopard. The perfect addition to any baby bag.

Ages 3 to 6

LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy
LeapFrog

Sale: $20.99 29% SavingsWalmart

Original: $29.97
Mop, hop, spin and sweep with the Clean Sweep Learning Caddy! Let kids clean up "messes" while theyre still excited to use a broom your future self will thank you!

Schleich Wild Life Wild Life Ranger Adventure Station Toy with Animals
Schleich

Price: $68.02   From: Schleich

Explore the wild with the Ranger Adventure Station, a fun, educational toy play set from Schleich! This play set is authentically detailed, and is ideal for hours of imaginative play. 21 pieces.

Mattel Karma's World School To Stage Doll & Fashions
Mattel

Sale: $17.24 25% SavingsKohl's

Original: $22.99
This fashion set includes the Karma doll and hip-hop inspired clothes that kids can mix and match.

The Bluey Garbage Truck Playset
Bluey

Price: $19.19   From: Bluey

It's Bin Night at Bluey's place! Now you can help Bluey and the Bin Man collect the rubbish in his Garbage Truck.

Upbounders Little Likes Kids 48-Piece Joyful Carousel Memory Game
Upbounders

Price: $16   From: Upbounders

This beautifully illustrated 48-piece memory game celebrates a kid's love for parks with a fun carousel theme.

Skip Hop Zoo Crew Bingo Game
Skip Hop

Price: $8.50   From: Skip Hop

Great for family game night, the fun bingo game helps build image recognition, motor skills and more. The 78-piece set is packed with all you need—from sturdy game boards and cards to tokens. Score four in a row and yell “bingo!”

    Dabble & Dollop Kids Bath Bomb Box
    Dabble & Dollop

    Price: $24   From: Dabble & Dollop

    This box of assorted bath bombs brings endless fun to little ones and the young at heart, too. They can be mixed and matched to create fizzy combinations - think tropical fruit smoothie, orange cream pop, or strawberry shortcake!

    Sproutlings Natural Soy and Beeswax Crayons
    Sproutlings

    Price: $5.97   From: Sproutlings

    Sproutlings Natural Crayons are large, traditional shaped crayons that are 30% bigger than most comparable products, which makes them perfect for little hands grasp for development.

    Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Playset
    Fisher-Price

    Sale: $36.99 30% SavingsMacy's

    Original: $52.99
    Toddlers can explore the iconic Barbie home, sized just right for their little hands and packed with toddler-friendly pretend play, with the Barbie Little DreamHouse interactive play set by Little People. Recommended ages 18 months to 5 years.

    Barbie Extra Playset and Accessories
    Barbie

    Sale: $20.99 30% SavingsMacy's

    Original: $29.99
    Take any Barbie look to the next level with the Barbie Extra Surprise Fashion Closet play set that amps up the fun in fashion with tons of surprise accessories. Then, mix and match to bring endless EXTRA-ordinary looks to life. Colors and decorations may vary.

    Star Wars Squeeze Blink Grogu Feature Plush
    Star Wars

    Sale: $29.99 21% SavingsMacy's

    Original: $37.99
    'Star Wars' fans of all ages will fall in love with Grogu all over again! At 11 inches tall, Squeeze & Blink Grogu has a soft plush body and detailed vinyl head, with details authentic to the popular series 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett'™.

    Ages 6 to 8

    Schleich Advent Calendar
    Schleich

    Price: $34.99   From: Schleich

    Discovered by paleontologists, the 2022 Dinosaurs Advent Calendar is packed with prehistoric surprises. Behind each of the 24 doors, you'll find fantastic Schleich Dinosaur figures and accessories that make children's eyes light up!

    Educational Insights Kanoodle Fusion
    Educational Insights

    Price: $21.99   From: Educational Insights

    Kanoodle takes a colorful twist with this brain-bending, color-mixing puzzle! Choose one of 50 color-blending challenges, place the pieces shown, then use the remaining pieces to complete the puzzle, stacking translucent primary-colored pieces to create any secondary colors needed.

    Razor Crazy Cart Shift Lightshow
    Razor

    Sale: $198 20% SavingsWalmart

    Original: $248
    The all-new Crazy Cart Shift Lightshow from Razor delivers the intense fun and excitement of driving and drifting to kids as young as six years old!

    Learning Resources Switcheroo Coding Crew
    Learning Resources

    Price: $59.99   From: Learning Resources

    Get ready for a challenge-solving, obstacle-evading, screen-free coding adventure with Switcheroo Coding Crew!

    Elmer’s Squishies DIY Squishy Toy Kit
    Elmer’s

    Price: $22.47   From: Elmer’s

    Squish your way into the fun world of Elmer’s Squishies! This DIY squishy kit includes everything to make your own surprise squishy toy in 60 minutes.

    Crocs Kids&#39; Classic Lined Clog
    Crocs

    Price: $49.99   From: Crocs

    The soft, fuzzy liner adds to the cushion and comfort. They’re great as slippers, yet capable outdoors, too.

    Made By Me! Sand Dough Sculpt & Paint Creations! Pottery Press
    Made By Me

    Price: $19.97   From: Made By Me

    Discover the easier way to create custom bowls and dishes: It’s the Made By Me! Sand Dough Pottery Press! Say goodbye to clay and hello to Sand Dough, a mess-free, air-dry material that transforms into ready-to-paint pottery!

    Just My Style Fashion Punch Style & Stitch Loom
    Just My Style

    Price: $15.47   From: Just My Style

    Punch it, stitch it, wear it! Discover the all-new way to create friendship bracelets with the Just My Style Fashion Punch Stitch & Style Loom!

    Just My Style Glitzy Pop! Jewel Pen Sparkling Multicolor Charm Studio
    Just My Style

    Sale: $36.15 28% SavingsWalmart

    Original: $50.59
    Have you ever wanted to bling out your own jewelry? Now you can with the Just My Style Glitzy Pop Jewel Pen Sparkling Charm Studio!

    Abercrombie Kids Earmuffs
    Abercrombie Kids

    Price: $19.95   From: Abercrombie Kids

    The comfy earmuffs in a soft sherpa fabric will keep your ears warm while looking fashionable and makes for a great holiday gift! Pairs perfect with any of our winter accessories and coats, too!

    Ages 8 to 12

    Mattel Pictionary Air Star Wars Family Drawing Game for Kids and Adults
    Mattel

    Sale: $19.99 25% SavingsMacy's

    Original: $26.99
    Sketch your adventures inspired by a galaxy far, far away…. in this Pictionary Air Star Wars edition!

    UNO All Wild Family Card Game
    UNO

    Price: $5.97   From: UNO

    In UNO All Wild card game, every single card is wild for a fast-paced, even more unpredictable version of this family favorite! There's no matching of numbers or colors like regular UNO, but it's not as easy as it sounds.

    JIGGY Animal Kingdom Puzzle
    JIGGY

    Sale: $24.50 50% SavingsBloomingdale's

    Original: $49
    800-piece puzzle comes in a reusable glass jar and includes a tube of puzzle glue, a straight-edge tool to spread the glue and a print of the art to follow.

    Abercrombie Kids Tech Knit Gloves
    Abercrombie Kids

    Price: $19.95   From: Abercrombie Kids

    The classic gloves in a super soft knit fabric with icon tag detail and smart touch at the thumb and index finger so you can use them with your phone! Pairs perfect with any of our winter accessories and coats, too!

    Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven
    Easy-Bake

    Price: $43   From: Easy-Bake

    Mix it up, bake it up, eat it up! The Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven lets you enjoy the magically messy, wonderfully creative baking process, and share the tasty results with family and friends!

    Logitech Design Collection Limited Edition Wireless 3-button Ambidextrous Mouse
    Logitech

    Price: $17.29   From: Logitech

    The compact size is perfect for tight workspaces and anyone with smaller hands—even kids. Click at your desk, at home—or on the go—for a whole year with one pre-installed battery.

    Logitech Pop Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
    Logitech

    Sale: $89.53 10% SavingsWalmart

    Original: $99.99
    Unleash personality onto your desk space and beyond with POP Keys. Let your true self shine with a statement desktop aesthetic and fun customizable emoji keys.

    Ages 13 to 18

    Abercrombie Sherpa Bucket Hat
    Abercrombie

    Price: $35   From: Abercrombie

    One-size bucket hat in a super soft sherpa fabric, that's a perfect on-trend look for fall and winter. Imported.

    Abercrombie YPB Water Bottle
    Abercrombie

    Sale: $34 15% SavingsAbercrombie

    Original: $40
    The new stainless steel water bottle with attachable clip and YPB graphic detail. The perfect essential for every workout!

    The Holiday Treats Sugarwish
    Sugarwish

    Price: $23 to $78   From: Sugarwish

    Send the perfect gift of candy, cookies, popcorn, snacks, coffee, tea, or hot cocoa to your entire list this holiday season! Your recipients are guaranteed to love choosing their favorite treats, including seasonal flavors. Holiday eCards are delivered instantly and will spread the warmth and joy of the season to all of those on your list.

    Beis The Cargo Backpack
    Beis

    Price: $98   From: Beis

    The Cargo Backpack is compact enough for everyday use and thoughtfully organized to be the perfect hands-free travel companion.

    Casetify Custom Phone Charm
    Casetify

    Price: $42   From: Casetify

    Spice up your mirror selfies with a little Y2K phone candy. This beaded strap puts a modern tech accessory spin on the return of 90s fashion. Match your phone case, your mood, and your flashback looks.

    Victrola Music Edition 1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
    Victrola

    Price: $99.99   From: Victrola

    With the Victrola Music Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker, it's never been easier to carry your favorite songs everywhere you go. A portable design and a battery that provides up to 12 hours of playback makes it perfect for listening on the go.

    Victrola Re-Spin Sustainable Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player
    Victrola

    Price: $99.99   From: Victrola

    The Re-Spin is the classic 'suitcase' record player reimagined for today's vinyl fans. Featuring a built-in custom-tuned Bluetooth speaker and bass radiator enclosure, the Re-Spin is the best-sounding turntable in its class, with 3x's the bass of a standard suitcase record player.

    Logitech LITRA GLOW
    Logitech

    Price: $59.99   From: Logitech

    Whether you’re shooting a YouTube video, streaming on Twitch or just working from home, Litra Glow ensures you always look your best.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
    Samsung

    Price: $229.99   From: Samsung

    Galaxy Buds2 Pro pack a studio-worthy listening experience into our most comfortable design yet — wear them as long as you want.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
    Samsung

    Price: $344.99 to $449.99   From: Samsung

    The Galaxy A23 is a high-performing and cost-saving device, perfect for the whole family. For those who are always on the go, or want to be connected to their friends 24/7, the two-day battery life on the phones will be your new best friend.