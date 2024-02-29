Easter comes early this year (on Mar. 31 to be exact), so don't waste time shopping for the toys you'll need to create the perfect Easter basket!

This year's crop of adorable, fun playthings is cuter than ever thanks to offerings like Mickey Mouse bunny plushes, colorful Easter Squishmallows, pastel Magic Mixes and more. There are even some fun, quick games that the whole family can enjoy once the egg hunt is over.

We've selected 30 top-selling toys ranging from soft plush toys and interactive games to collectible figures and basket stuffers under $5, all ideal for gifting on Easter morning.

Continue reading to shop!

Easter plush toys

The Easter plush is the classic centerpiece to a gift basket overflowing with candy and toys. Classic bunnies, squishy chicks and more are sure to delight any kid.

Amazon Squishmallows Original 8-Inch Empressa Pink Chick Easter Egg - Official Jazwares Plush $12.99 Amazon Shop Now

DisneyStore Mickey Mouse Plush Easter Bunny – Medium 18" $29.99 DisneyStore Shop Now

DisneyStore Minnie Mouse Plush Easter Bunny – Medium 18" $29.99 DisneyStore Shop Now

27% off Amazon GUND Baby Flora The Bunny Animated Plush, Singing Stuffed Animal Toy for Ages 0 and Up, Cream, 12" $32.50

$45 Amazon Shop Now

Pottery Barn Kids Dancing Easter Plush $49 Pottery Barn Kids Shop Now

23% off Amazon GUND Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Holding Chicks Plush $19.25

$25 Amazon Shop Now

31% off Amazon Melissa & Doug Burrow Bunny Rabbit Stuffed Animal $12.97

$18.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Squishmallows 10-Inch Bubbles The Purple Bunny Easter Plush $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Star Wars: The Mandalorian 8in Grogu Easter Sweater Plush $32.99 Walmart Shop Now

Interactive Easter toys & games

Take this gifting opportunity to give kids something that activates their creativity or helps them engage with others via games and hands-on toys.

Amazon Exploding Kittens Hoppy Salmon - Easter-Themed Card Game for Family Fun | 3-6 Players, Ages 6+ | Quick 90-Second Rounds $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza - Easter Edition $9.89 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Easter Dig a Dozen Dino Egg Dig Kit for Kids $19.99

$24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Neon Nightglow 12 Pack Egg Carton with Season 4 CollEGGtibles, for Ages 5 and Up, Amazon Exclusive $39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Fabulous Fashion Ballerina Doll, 13-piece Doll and Accessories $12.67 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Magic Mixies Color Surprise Magic Purple Cauldron $19.97 Walmart Shop Now

8% off Amazon LEGO 30583 Creator Easter Bunny $15.49

$16.99 Amazon Shop Now

6% off Amazon Be Amazing! Toys Egg-Cellent Experiment - 6 Pack Science Experiments for Children $9.33

$9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon The Eggmazing Easter Egg Decorator - Peeps Bunny - Arts and Craft Set Includes 6 Colorful Markers $27.99 Amazon Shop Now

Action figures & collectibles

In addition to a cute plush or fun game, try an action figure or collectible to round out the perfect Easter basket.

Walmart Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Spidey Action Figure $9.97 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart LEGO Disney Princess Belle’s Storytime Horse Carriage and Mini-Doll $15.99 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon Prefilled Easter Eggs with Anime Figures - 18PCS $23.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon - Sylveon $12.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Calico Critters Easter Celebration Set, Limited Edition Doll Playset with 2 Figures and Accessories $27.98 Amazon Shop Now

13% off Amazon Funko 37103 Pop! Candy: Peeps - Yellow Bunny $24.96

$28.70 Amazon Shop Now

Easter toys under $5

Easter basket fillers don't need to be expensive to be fun! Try a few of these affordable treats to delight the little ones in your life.

65% off Walmart Crayola Scribble Scrubbie 1 Ct Ocean Pets $3.47

$10 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon Little Live Pets - Surprise Chick; Cute Interactive Collectible Toy Chick Chirps & Taps; Hatches Out of Egg & Hops About - Blue Egg $15.97 Amazon Shop Now

62% off Amazon Fun Express Mini Easter Puzzles for Easter (1 Dozen Puzzles) $3.70

$9.95 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart TUWABEII Plush Toys Plush Bunny $2.99 Walmart Shop Now

Walmart LOL Surprise Bubble Surprise Lil Sisters - Collectible Doll, Baby Sister $3.29 Walmart Shop Now