Easter comes early this year (on Mar. 31 to be exact), so don't waste time shopping for the toys you'll need to create the perfect Easter basket!
This year's crop of adorable, fun playthings is cuter than ever thanks to offerings like Mickey Mouse bunny plushes, colorful Easter Squishmallows, pastel Magic Mixes and more. There are even some fun, quick games that the whole family can enjoy once the egg hunt is over.
We've selected 30 top-selling toys ranging from soft plush toys and interactive games to collectible figures and basket stuffers under $5, all ideal for gifting on Easter morning.
Continue reading to shop!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Easter plush toys
The Easter plush is the classic centerpiece to a gift basket overflowing with candy and toys. Classic bunnies, squishy chicks and more are sure to delight any kid.
Squishmallows Original 8-Inch Empressa Pink Chick Easter Egg - Official Jazwares Plush
- $12.99
- Amazon
GUND Baby Flora The Bunny Animated Plush, Singing Stuffed Animal Toy for Ages 0 and Up, Cream, 12"
- $32.50
- $45
- Amazon
Interactive Easter toys & games
Take this gifting opportunity to give kids something that activates their creativity or helps them engage with others via games and hands-on toys.
Exploding Kittens Hoppy Salmon - Easter-Themed Card Game for Family Fun | 3-6 Players, Ages 6+ | Quick 90-Second Rounds
- $9.99
- Amazon
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Neon Nightglow 12 Pack Egg Carton with Season 4 CollEGGtibles, for Ages 5 and Up, Amazon Exclusive
- $39.99
- Amazon
Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Fabulous Fashion Ballerina Doll, 13-piece Doll and Accessories
- $12.67
- Amazon
Be Amazing! Toys Egg-Cellent Experiment - 6 Pack Science Experiments for Children
- $9.33
- $9.99
- Amazon
The Eggmazing Easter Egg Decorator - Peeps Bunny - Arts and Craft Set Includes 6 Colorful Markers
- $27.99
- Amazon
Action figures & collectibles
In addition to a cute plush or fun game, try an action figure or collectible to round out the perfect Easter basket.
Calico Critters Easter Celebration Set, Limited Edition Doll Playset with 2 Figures and Accessories
- $27.98
- Amazon
Easter toys under $5
Easter basket fillers don't need to be expensive to be fun! Try a few of these affordable treats to delight the little ones in your life.
Little Live Pets - Surprise Chick; Cute Interactive Collectible Toy Chick Chirps & Taps; Hatches Out of Egg & Hops About - Blue Egg
- $15.97
- Amazon