Though it might feel like winter will never end, spring is on the way.

To set you up for styling success, we're breaking down some of the biggest takeaways from fashion month from a handful of experts.

Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who works with the likes of Adele, Jeremy Allen White and recently styled 7 For All Mankind's Spring/Summer 2024 campaign, shared with "GMA" the trends she is choosing to take from the runway to real life.

Mizrahi told "GMA" that she usually doesn't style herself or her clients based on trends but has been gravitating towards a few specific things.

"I love it when spring rolls around. My uniform is a white t-shirt and jeans at that time of year," Mizrahi said.

We also spoke with lifestyle host Melissa Chataigne, who is no stranger to red carpets and trends to watch. "After being in sweats for the last few years, it's nice to see the return of power dressing for spring," Chataigne said.

In addition to fashion looks, we discussed one of the most important additions to any outfit -- footwear -- with fashion blogger Maria Makarenko.

Makarenko, Mizrahi and Chataigne shared what to look for and what to shop below. Check it out.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Fashion trends for spring 2024

Sheer layering

"For years, we've seen the rise of naked fashion, which culminated in gauzy see-through looks that left little to the imagination everywhere from the runways to the red carpet," Mizrahi said.

"The momentum for sheer pieces isn't slowing down, but we are seeing a shift in how the items are being styled -- now in decidedly more modest ways," she added. "For example, at the Altuzarra and Carven show, sheer pencil skirts were paired with crewneck knits and pointed mules. At Prada, shift dresses made from delicate organza in a range of pastels seemed to float across the runway. What each of these looks showcases is a new age of sheer that is more approachable and more wearable than the completely bare looks that permeated the last several seasons."

Reformation Will Oversized Sheer Shirt $128 Reformation Shop Now

57% off Abercrombie & Fitch Mesh Midi Skirt $29.99

$70 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Barrell jeans

"Barrel jeans are this season's most divided trend that can be paired with just about anything in your wardrobe. The wide structured cowboy frame pants might seem too masculine, but are surprisingly flattering and make your shoes center stage. Dress for casual Friday with a pair matched with your favorite crisp white blouse or boucle jacket," Chataigne said.

Nordstrom Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans $98 Nordstrom Shop Now

Everlane The Way-High Curve Jean $128 Everlane Shop Now

Amazon Faretumiya Wide Leg Baggy Jeans Women Casual Loose Mid Waist Denim Pants 90s Boyfriend Denim Bloomers Girlfriend Barrel Jeans $35.99 Amazon Shop Now

Extra dark denim

If you don't already own it, Mizrahi suggested adding a pair of dark denim to your closet.

"Dark denim with no wash is a great alternative to a black pant or black jeans -- there’s something so crisp about them," she said.

20% off Nordstrom Jo High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $174.40

$218 7 For All Mankind Shop Now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean $128 Madewell Shop Now

44% off Levi's RIBCAGE STRAIGHT ANKLE WOMEN'S JEANS $59.98

$108 Levi's Shop Now

Oversized bags

According to Mizrahi, an oversized bag is a great way to always be prepared when you are on the go.

57% off Mango Quilted shopper bag $59.99

$139.99 Mango Shop Now

Amazon HOXIS Oversize Vegan Leather Tote Women Weekender Bag Shopper Handbag Travel Purse $28.90 Amazon Shop Now

Urban Outfitters BAGGU Large Nylon Crescent Bag $62 Urban Outfitters Shop Now

Amazon KlaOYer Oversized Leather Tote Bag Large Capacity Work Hobo Pu Leather Bucket Purse And Handbag Big Soft Travel Shopping Bag $37.99 Amazon Shop Now

Purple tones

Goodbye Millennial pink, hello luscious lilac.

"The purple color was seen all over the runaways of Michael Kors and Masha Popova. Try a light knit or add the color to your accessories -- think hats, socks, and undergarments," Chataigne said.

Madewell Ribbed Polo Cardigan Sweater $98 Madewell Shop Now

lululemon Pleated Shoulder Bag 10 $88 lululemon Shop Now

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Cloud Fleece Jogger $50.95 Aerie Shop Now

Skims LONG SLIP DRESS $80 Skims Shop Now

Power dressing

"A focus on monochromatic looks in gray, black and beige are really having a moment," Chataigne said. "Elevate a fitness onesie by adding a power blazer on top or style a waistcoat with tailored shorts of the same fabric, throw in some kitten heels and you're ready to take on the world.

Everlane The TENCEL™ Oversized Blazer $178 Everlane Shop Now

Loft Pocket Vest $75 Loft Shop Now

Loft Pleated Bermuda Shorts $64.95 Loft Shop Now

Everlane The Viscose Knit Cardigan $128 Everlane Shop Now

Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket $195 Alex Mill Shop Now

Express Editor One Button Boyfriend Blazer $158 Express Shop Now

Shoe trends for spring 2024

Metallics

"Shoes with metallic finishes have a big statement to make and can come in any variation from comfortable flats to the strappy stiletto. This trend was featured on the runways of top fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Muller, Tom Ford, and LaQuan Smith," Makarenko said.

Nordstrom Aerosoles Camera Platform Sandal $134.99 Nordstrom Shop Now

DSW Matisse Nova Flat $124.99 DSW Shop Now

22% off DSW Bandolino Fillup Loafer $69.99

$90 DSW Shop Now

Sam Edelman Bri Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat (Women) $130 Sam Edelman Shop Now

Transparent or mesh flats

"With brands like Ulla Johnson, Bottega Veneta and Stella McCartney leading the way, think of transparent or mesh as a great light breathable shoe for the spring and summer," Makarenko said.

Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flat (Women) $130 Sam Edelman Shop Now

Nordstrom Balanced Clear Flat (Women) $49.95 Jeffery Campbell Shop Now

Nordstrom Audrey Knit Flat (Women) $97 VIVAIA Shop Now

Nordstrom Mesh Mary Jane Flat (Women) $144.95 Jeffrey Campbell Shop Now

Slimline trainer

"Our sneakers are loosing their volume and are going back to the classics like the Adidas devotee," Makarenko said.

With its retro vibe and a more sensible feel, brands like Ferragamo, Gucci, Miu Miu, Dries Van Noten and Louis Vuitton are all moving away from the chunky sneakers.

Nike Nike Killshot 2 Women's Shoes $90 Nike Shop Now

lululemon Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe $128 lululemon Shop Now

Kitten heel slingback

"Miu Miu sparked the popularity of the kitten heel in their previous season and mass market is quickly picking up the trend," Makarenko said.

The kitten heel slingback can be a great day-to-night shoe where comfort meets style.

32% off DSW Marc Fisher Hadya Pump $59.99

$89 DSW Shop Now

57% off Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Riccou Kitten Heel Pump $46.99

$110 Vince Camuto Shop Now