Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, which brings thoughts of renewal, warm weather and Easter celebrations for some.

A little over a month away, Easter falls on March 31. If you are planning on putting together an Easter basket for the children in your life, "GMA" tapped lifestyle expert and HomeGoods enthusiast Jenny Reimold to share some of her best tips on building a unique and thoughtful basket that won't break the bank.

Whether you are a fan of an iconic chocolate Easter bunny mold, Peeps or caramel-filled Cadbury eggs, everyone has their favorite sweet treat to enjoy.

Beyond creating a basket for the kids, Reimold said not to forget your furry friends on Easter morning.

"Include your pet in the Easter fun by creating a basket in a woven pet storage bin," she said. "I always find thematic dog toys, pet shampoos and festive pet sweaters -- perfect for any occasion."

Switch up your basket

"Extend the life of Easter baskets by opting for decorative storage baskets that are affordable and can be utilized throughout the year," Reimold said. "For example, globally inspired woven containers, canvas laundry hampers or cloth baskets with handles are all functional options that can [be] used as bathroom storage or a home for plush pillows in a bedroom."

Add in filler

"I always begin styling an Easter basket with pastel, paper crinkles, it is environmentally friendly and a bit easier to clean up than the traditional plastic grass," Reimold said. "Or you can use a plush cashmere throw -- I love one from HomeGoods -- for under $25 as your base that either is Easter themed or in your recipient’s personal design style as a combined filler and gift."

Layer larger items first and top off with smaller items

"After I arrange the foundation, I layer larger items, like modern wooden games or coffee table books, in the basket first but style them towards the back to give depth," Reimold said. "Then I add smaller gifts, like spring candles, stationary or glass coffee cups."

Bring it together with a bow

"To make an Easter basket especially 'wow' worthy, I grab cellophane wrap, velvet bows and holiday themed cards," she said. "I even will grab faux florals, which can be reused throughout the year, and attach [them] to the basket as a topper alongside the bow."

Pull double duty with organizers

Reimold suggested using small cloth cosmetic bags and desk organizers as practical gifts that can be repurposed long after the holiday.

