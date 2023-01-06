This year, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, lighting and more. And to start, we're sifting through various retailers to find fresh new pieces for our bedrooms (plus some major deals, too!).
For example, find bedding sales -- like those at Macy's -- and mattress sales, as well as deals on pillows and throws to transform your bed into an optimal sleeping space. Plus, shop decor, candles and more to hone in on your design style and showcase your personality.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Bedding
IENJOY HOME Home Collection Premium Ultra Soft Herring Pattern Quilted Coverlet Set, King
Price: $47.99 • 70% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $160
Madison Park Signature 1000 Thread Count Diamond Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen
Price: $101.99 • 10% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $114
Madison Park Peached Cotton Percale 3-Pc. Sheet Set, Twin
Price: $55.99 • 11% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $63
IENJOY HOME Home Collection All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter, Queen
Price: $35.99 • 70% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $120
Mango Washed 100% linen bedspread
Price: $149.99 • 57% SavingsMangoOriginal: $349
Mango Embroidered pillowcase
Price: $23.99 • 20% SavingsMangoOriginal: $29.99
Mango Woven check flannel pillowcase (Pack of two)
Price: $45.99 • 23% SavingsMangoOriginal: $59.99
Mango Floral print cushion cover, 2-pack
Price: $35.99 • 10% SavingsMangoOriginal: $39.99
Frette Chevron Melange Duvet Cover, QueenOriginal: $875
Bloomingdale's My Allergy Free Pillow Protector, Pack of Two, QueenOriginal: $45
brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Price: $161.10 • 10% SavingsbrooklinenOriginal: $179
ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set, Ocean, Queen
ettitude Bamboo Comforter, Winter Weight
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, Standard Size
Mattresses
Sealy Cool 8" Memory Foam Mattress
Price: $289.99 • 58% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $699
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Price: $489.99 • 59% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $1199
Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultra Plush 14" Hybrid Mattress
Price: $799 • 54% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $1749
Serta Perfect Sleeper Cobalt Coast Plush Pillow Top 15" Innerspring Mattress
Price: $869.99 • 12% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $999
Pillows and throws
Anthropologie Addie Felted Pillow
Price: $34.95 • 27% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $48
The Tartan Blanket Co. Buchanan Throw Blanket
Price: $159.60 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $228
Adelina Velvet Pillow, Brown, 22" x 22"
Price: $40.60 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $58
Lands Downunder Solid Herringbone Throw Blanket, Light Grey
Price: $89.60 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $128
Bearaby Velvet Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs
Happy Habitat Recycled Cotton Throw - India
Mirrors and decor
Anthropologie Aperture Mirror, Black
Price: $418.60 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $598
November Roses Wall Art
Price: $126.40 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $158
brooklinen Candle, Interlude
Price: $31.50 • 10% SavingsbrooklinenOriginal: $35
Pottery Barn Hagen Picture Frames - Brass
Pottery Barn Pacific Desktop Clock
Price: $40.99 • 40% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $69
Lighting
Anthropologie Blossom Vanity Sconce, Gold
Price: $358.40 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $448
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Sconce
Price: $182.40 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $228
West Elm Edie Prismatic Flushmount
Side Table Lamp with Dual USB Ports
Furniture
Anthropologie Moroccan Inlay Six-Drawer Dresser
Price: $1838.40 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $2298
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Curio Cabinet
Price: $1838.40 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $2298
Anthropologie Marcelle Nightstand, White
Price: $358.40 • 20% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $448
Anthropologie Fern Storage Cabinet, Black
Price: $2158.40 • 19% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $2698
Anthropologie Fern Six-Drawer Dresser, Grey
Price: $1748.60 • 30% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $2498