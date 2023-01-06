It's time for a refresh.

This year, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, lighting and more. And to start, we're sifting through various retailers to find fresh new pieces for our bedrooms (plus some major deals, too!).

For example, find bedding sales -- like those at Macy's -- and mattress sales, as well as deals on pillows and throws to transform your bed into an optimal sleeping space. Plus, shop decor, candles and more to hone in on your design style and showcase your personality.

Check it all out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Bedding

IENJOY HOME Home Collection Premium Ultra Soft Herring Pattern Quilted Coverlet Set, King
Macy's

IENJOY HOME Home Collection Premium Ultra Soft Herring Pattern Quilted Coverlet Set, King

Price: $47.99 70% Savings
Original: $160

Original: $160
Shop Now

Madison Park Signature 1000 Thread Count Diamond Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen
Macy's

Madison Park Signature 1000 Thread Count Diamond Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen

Price: $101.99 10% Savings
Original: $114

Original: $114
Shop Now

Madison Park Peached Cotton Percale 3-Pc. Sheet Set, Twin
Macy's

Madison Park Peached Cotton Percale 3-Pc. Sheet Set, Twin

Price: $55.99 11% Savings
Original: $63

Original: $63
Shop Now

IENJOY HOME Home Collection All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter, Queen
Macy's

IENJOY HOME Home Collection All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter, Queen

Price: $35.99 70% Savings
Original: $120

Original: $120
Shop Now

Mango Washed 100% linen bedspread
Mango

Mango Washed 100% linen bedspread

Price: $149.99 57% Savings
Original: $349

Original: $349
Shop Now

Mango Embroidered pillowcase
Mango

Mango Embroidered pillowcase

Price: $23.99 20% Savings
Original: $29.99

Original: $29.99
Shop Now

Mango Woven check flannel pillowcase (Pack of two)
Mango

Mango Woven check flannel pillowcase (Pack of two)

Price: $45.99 23% Savings
Original: $59.99

Original: $59.99
Shop Now

Mango Floral print cushion cover, 2-pack
Mango

Mango Floral print cushion cover, 2-pack

Price: $35.99 10% Savings
Original: $39.99

Original: $39.99
Shop Now

Frette Chevron Melange Duvet Cover, Queen
Bloomingdale's

Frette Chevron Melange Duvet Cover, Queen

Price: $656.25 25% Savings
Original: $875

Original: $875
Shop Now

Bloomingdale's My Allergy Free Pillow Protector, Pack of Two, Queen
Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's My Allergy Free Pillow Protector, Pack of Two, Queen

Price: $33.75 25% Savings
Original: $45

Original: $45
Shop Now

brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
brooklinen

brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set

Price: $161.10 10% Savings
Original: $179

Original: $179
Shop Now

ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set, Ocean, Queen
Amazon

ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set, Ocean, Queen

Price: $229

Shop Now

ettitude Bamboo Comforter, Winter Weight
Amazon

ettitude Bamboo Comforter, Winter Weight

Price: $309

Shop Now

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, Standard Size
Amazon

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, Standard Size

Price: $13.99

Shop Now

Mattresses

Sealy Cool 8&#34; Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 8" Memory Foam Mattress

Price: $289.99 58% Savings
Original: $699

Original: $699
Shop Now

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

Price: $489.99 59% Savings
Original: $1199

Original: $1199
Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultra Plush 14&#34; Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultra Plush 14" Hybrid Mattress

Price: $799 54% Savings
Original: $1749

Original: $1749
Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper Cobalt Coast Plush Pillow Top 15&#34; Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper Cobalt Coast Plush Pillow Top 15" Innerspring Mattress

Price: $869.99 12% Savings
Original: $999

Original: $999
Shop Now

Pillows and throws

Anthropologie Addie Felted Pillow
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Addie Felted Pillow

Price: $34.95 27% Savings
Original: $48

Original: $48
Shop Now

The Tartan Blanket Co. Buchanan Throw Blanket
Anthropologie

The Tartan Blanket Co. Buchanan Throw Blanket

Price: $159.60 30% Savings
Original: $228

Original: $228
Shop Now

Adelina Velvet Pillow, Brown, 22&#34; x 22&#34;
Anthropologie

Adelina Velvet Pillow, Brown, 22" x 22"

Price: $40.60 30% Savings
Original: $58

Original: $58
Shop Now

Lands Downunder Solid Herringbone Throw Blanket, Light Grey
Anthropologie

Lands Downunder Solid Herringbone Throw Blanket, Light Grey

Price: $89.60 30% Savings
Original: $128

Original: $128
Shop Now

Bearaby Velvet Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs
West Elm

Bearaby Velvet Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs

Price: $269

Shop Now

Happy Habitat Recycled Cotton Throw - India
West Elm

Happy Habitat Recycled Cotton Throw - India

Price: $175

Shop Now

H&M Wool-blend Throw
H&M

H&M Wool-blend Throw

Price: $34.99

Shop Now

Mirrors and decor

Anthropologie Aperture Mirror, Black
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Aperture Mirror, Black

Price: $418.60 30% Savings
Original: $598

Original: $598
Shop Now

November Roses Wall Art
Anthropologie

November Roses Wall Art

Price: $126.40 19% Savings
Original: $158

Original: $158
Shop Now

brooklinen Candle, Interlude
brooklinen

brooklinen Candle, Interlude

Price: $31.50 10% Savings
Original: $35

Original: $35
Shop Now

Pottery Barn Hagen Picture Frames - Brass
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Hagen Picture Frames - Brass

Price: $39.50 to $59

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Pacific Desktop Clock
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Pacific Desktop Clock

Price: $40.99 40% Savings
Original: $69

Original: $69
Shop Now

Lighting

Anthropologie Blossom Vanity Sconce, Gold
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Blossom Vanity Sconce, Gold

Price: $358.40 20% Savings
Original: $448

Original: $448
Shop Now

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Sconce
Anthropologie

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Sconce

Price: $182.40 20% Savings
Original: $228

Original: $228
Shop Now

West Elm Edie Prismatic Flushmount
West Elm

West Elm Edie Prismatic Flushmount

Price: $179

Shop Now

Side Table Lamp with Dual USB Ports
Amazon

Side Table Lamp with Dual USB Ports

Price: $46.99

Shop Now

Furniture

Anthropologie Moroccan Inlay Six-Drawer Dresser
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Moroccan Inlay Six-Drawer Dresser

Price: $1838.40 19% Savings
Original: $2298

Original: $2298
Shop Now

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Curio Cabinet
Anthropologie

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Curio Cabinet

Price: $1838.40 19% Savings
Original: $2298

Original: $2298
Shop Now

Anthropologie Marcelle Nightstand, White
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Marcelle Nightstand, White

Price: $358.40 20% Savings
Original: $448

Original: $448
Shop Now

Anthropologie Fern Storage Cabinet, Black
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Fern Storage Cabinet, Black

Price: $2158.40 19% Savings
Original: $2698

Original: $2698
Shop Now

Anthropologie Fern Six-Drawer Dresser, Grey
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Fern Six-Drawer Dresser, Grey

Price: $1748.60 30% Savings
Original: $2498

Original: $2498
Shop Now