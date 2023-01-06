It's time for a refresh.

This year, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, lighting and more. And to start, we're sifting through various retailers to find fresh new pieces for our bedrooms (plus some major deals, too!).

For example, find bedding sales -- like those at Macy's -- and mattress sales, as well as deals on pillows and throws to transform your bed into an optimal sleeping space. Plus, shop decor, candles and more to hone in on your design style and showcase your personality.

Check it all out below!

Bedding

Macy's IENJOY HOME Home Collection Premium Ultra Soft Herring Pattern Quilted Coverlet Set, King Price : $47.99 • 70% Savings Macy's Original: $160 Shop Now

Macy's Madison Park Signature 1000 Thread Count Diamond Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, Full/Queen Price : $101.99 • 10% Savings Macy's Original: $114 Shop Now

Macy's Madison Park Peached Cotton Percale 3-Pc. Sheet Set, Twin Price : $55.99 • 11% Savings Macy's Original: $63 Shop Now

Macy's IENJOY HOME Home Collection All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter, Queen Price : $35.99 • 70% Savings Macy's Original: $120 Shop Now

Mango Mango Washed 100% linen bedspread Price : $149.99 • 57% Savings Mango Original: $349 Shop Now

Mango Mango Embroidered pillowcase Price : $23.99 • 20% Savings Mango Original: $29.99 Shop Now

Mango Mango Woven check flannel pillowcase (Pack of two) Price : $45.99 • 23% Savings Mango Original: $59.99 Shop Now

Mango Mango Floral print cushion cover, 2-pack Price : $35.99 • 10% Savings Mango Original: $39.99 Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Frette Chevron Melange Duvet Cover, Queen Price : $656.25 • 25% Savings Bloomingdale's Original: $875 Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Bloomingdale's My Allergy Free Pillow Protector, Pack of Two, Queen Price : $33.75 • 25% Savings Bloomingdale's Original: $45 Shop Now

brooklinen brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set Price : $161.10 • 10% Savings brooklinen Original: $179 Shop Now

Amazon Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, Standard Size Price: $13.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Mattresses

Wayfair Sealy Cool 8" Memory Foam Mattress Price : $289.99 • 58% Savings Wayfair Original: $699 Shop Now

Wayfair Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box Price : $489.99 • 59% Savings Wayfair Original: $1199 Shop Now

Wayfair Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultra Plush 14" Hybrid Mattress Price : $799 • 54% Savings Wayfair Original: $1749 Shop Now

Wayfair Serta Perfect Sleeper Cobalt Coast Plush Pillow Top 15" Innerspring Mattress Price : $869.99 • 12% Savings Wayfair Original: $999 Shop Now

Pillows and throws

Anthropologie Anthropologie Addie Felted Pillow Price : $34.95 • 27% Savings Anthropologie Original: $48 Shop Now

Anthropologie The Tartan Blanket Co. Buchanan Throw Blanket Price : $159.60 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $228 Shop Now

Anthropologie Adelina Velvet Pillow, Brown, 22" x 22" Price : $40.60 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $58 Shop Now

Anthropologie Lands Downunder Solid Herringbone Throw Blanket, Light Grey Price : $89.60 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $128 Shop Now

Mirrors and decor

Anthropologie Anthropologie Aperture Mirror, Black Price : $418.60 • 30% Savings Anthropologie Original: $598 Shop Now

Anthropologie November Roses Wall Art Price : $126.40 • 19% Savings Anthropologie Original: $158 Shop Now

brooklinen brooklinen Candle, Interlude Price : $31.50 • 10% Savings brooklinen Original: $35 Shop Now

brooklinen Pottery Barn Pacific Desktop Clock Price : $40.99 • 40% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $69 Shop Now

Lighting

Anthropologie Anthropologie Blossom Vanity Sconce, Gold Price : $358.40 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $448 Shop Now

Anthropologie Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Sconce Price : $182.40 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $228 Shop Now

Amazon Side Table Lamp with Dual USB Ports Price: $46.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Furniture

Anthropologie Anthropologie Moroccan Inlay Six-Drawer Dresser Price : $1838.40 • 19% Savings Anthropologie Original: $2298 Shop Now

Anthropologie Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Curio Cabinet Price : $1838.40 • 19% Savings Anthropologie Original: $2298 Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Marcelle Nightstand, White Price : $358.40 • 20% Savings Anthropologie Original: $448 Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Fern Storage Cabinet, Black Price : $2158.40 • 19% Savings Anthropologie Original: $2698 Shop Now

