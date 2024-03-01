The Global Day of Unplugging is an annual event that happens the first Friday in March and encourages families to step away from screens to spend time with one another.

To help celebrate the day, "Good Morning America" tapped parenting expert Ericka Souter to discuss how families might go about "unplugging."

Souter said the most important way to disconnect is obvious: Turn off your phones, computers, televisions, personal assistants and video games.

"The point of this day is to show us that we don't need our devices in hand all the time," Souter said. "This is a terrifying prospect for most -- but take comfort in the fact you will be sleeping for a chunk of it."

She also had several suggestions on what you and your family can do in that screen-free time that could easily fill up a whole day.

A nature scavenger hunt

You don't need any special accessories," she explained. "Make a list of things you would find outdoors: a green car, a red bird, someone wearing orange sneakers, a little dog, a big dog, someone laughing, a spider web. And have little prizes -- little incentives make it more fun."

A quick act of kindness

Souter's ideas for kindness are simple yet impactful ways to reach out and improve your community.

"We plan to take cookies to the firehouse across the street," she told "GMA," adding, "It could be bringing a single flower to a neighbor or shoveling a neighbor's snow."

Help someone in need

Plenty of us have far more material goods than we actually need, so consider shedding some excess to help a good cause.

"Everyone can go through their closets, books and toy bins and find items to donate," Souter said.

Make a meal together

A day of unplugging is the perfect time to try a new recipe together as a family. Whether your family loves pancakes or prefers a savory meal using a viral chicken hack, try writing the recipes down ahead of time to avoid scrolling during your no-screen time.

Learn something new

While Souter suggests options like "origami, dance moves or knitting," the options are endless for what you can learn as a family. Try browsing activity books or looking up local classes to see what's available in your area.

In addition to the above suggestions, crafting and games are also great ways to spend your day unplugged! Below, you'll find suggestions from the owner of Craft Studio NYC, Lindsey Peers, as well as some other "GMA" picks for games to play to keep you off your phone and more in tune with one another.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

DIY bath bomb

You can carefully cut a tennis ball in half to use as a mold, or pick up the molds we've linked below to create a fun bath bomb at home.

"Mix dry ingredients in large bowl, wet ingredients in small bowl," Peers said of the super-simple, at-home spa day craft. "Pour wet ingredients into dry and stir quickly! Mix until it feels light and fluffy, then completely fill both halves of the ball or mold and push together until locked in place!"

Once they're dry, add them to a hot bath for a relaxing soak.

Ingredients

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup citric acid

1/2 cup baking soda

1/3 cup Epsom salt

1 1/2 teaspoons coconut or castor oil

1/2 teaspoon essential oil

1/2 tablespoon water

food coloring

Shop the ingredients below:

Amazon 12 Pcs DIY Metal Bath Bomb Molds, Set of 6 $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Fresh, Corn Starch, 16 Oz Brand: Ama $2.06 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Milliard Citric Acid - 100% Pure Food Grade Non-GMO Project Verified (2 Pound) $14.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 365 by Whole Foods Market, Baking Soda, 16 Ounce $1.79 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Dr Teal's Salt Soak with Pure Epsom Salt, Relax & Relief with Eucalyptus & Spearmint, 3 lbs $5.87 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Essential Oils by PURE AROMA 100% Pure Oils kit $9.98 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Virgin Coconut Oil, 16 fl oz - Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed and Unrefined Coconut Oil Organic Certified - Natural Flavour Coconut Oil for Cooking and Baking $8.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Food Coloring Set - 12 Color Food Grade Vibrant Food Dye $11.98 Amazon Shop Now

DIY body scrub

This recipe is even easier! Simply combine all of the ingredients into one bowl, then stir together and divide into storage jars.

Ingredients

1 cup cane sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons safflower oil

5 to 10 drops lemon essential oil

5 to 10 drops lavender essential oil

Shop the ingredients:

Amazon Domino Granulated White Sugar, 4 lb $4.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Daana Safflower Oil: Certified USDA Organic, Extra Virgin, Cold Pressed, High Oleic (12 oz) $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

13% off Amazon MAJESTIC PURE Lemon Essential Oil, Premium Grade, Pure and Natural Premium Quality Oil, 4 fl oz $15.19

$17.55 Amazon Shop Now

32% off Amazon MAJESTIC PURE Lavender Essential Oil with Premium Grade, for Aromatherapy, Massage and Topical uses, 4 fl oz $15.49

$22.99 Amazon Shop Now

DIY lip balm

This recipe makes six to eight lip balms, depending on your storage containers. Simply add all ingredients to a microwave safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between until the mixture is melted. Once that's done, carefully scoop the mixture into containers and place them in the fridge to harden.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons beeswax

4 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon vitamin E oil

5 to 10 drops lavender essential oil

Shop the ingredients:

10% off Amazon White Beeswax Pellets 2LB 100% Pure and Natural Triple Filtered for Skin, Face, Body and Hair Care DIY Creams, Lotions, Lip Balm and Soap Making Supplies $12.59

$13.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Virgin Coconut Oil, 16 fl oz - Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed and Unrefined Coconut Oil Organic Certified - Natural Flavour Coconut Oil for Cooking and Baking $8.99 Amazon Shop Now

26% off Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $9.95

$13.59 Amazon Shop Now

14% off Amazon MAJESTIC PURE Peppermint Essential Oil, Premium Grade, Pure and Natural Premium Quality Oil, 4 fl oz $14.95

$17.55 Amazon Shop Now

93% off Amazon wet n wild Lipstick Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick $2.28

$32.9 Amazon Shop Now

Games the whole family will love

22% off Amazon The Original The Floor is Lava! Game by Endless Games - Interactive Game For Kids And Adults - Promotes Physical Activity - Indoor And Outdoor Safe $16.97

$21.99 Amazon Shop Now

6% off Amazon GoSports Ladder Toss Indoor & Outdoor Game Set with 6 Soft Rubber Bolo Balls and Travel Carrying Case - Choose Pro or Classic $30.99

$32.99 Amazon Shop Now

More 'GMA' game & outdoor picks

30% off Amazon Mattel Games ​Giant UNO Card Game for Kids, Adults & Family Night, Oversized Cards & Customizable Wild Cards for 2-10 Players $14.49

$20.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Taco vs Burrito Family Board Game $15.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Exploding Kittens Happy Salmon Family-Friendly Party - Card Games for Adults, Teens & Kids $12.99 Amazon Shop Now

21% off Amazon BooTaa 29" Large Dart Board for Kids $13.42

$16.99 Amazon Shop Now