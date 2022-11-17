Whether you have a new homeowner or an aspiring chef on your list, you can bring a smile to that special friend or family member's face with a thoughtful gift for the home.

MORE: Start your holiday shopping early with these top toy picks

Plus, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday ahead, some retailers are already offering major discounts on some swoon-worthy home products, like the Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven for under $200 at Sur La Table. We're also eyeing the best-selling Always Pan, now just $95 during Our Place's Black Friday sale and cozy throw blankets for 50% off at West Elm.

It's never too early to shop for the holidays -- check out our picks below!

Under $50

West Elm Holiday Skier Stoneware Coasters (Set of 4)
West Elm

Price: $32 20% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $40
Starlight Lead-Free Crystal Glassware Sets, Champagne, Set of 4
West Elm

Price: $38.40 20% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $48
Anthropologie Snowglobe Candle
Anthropologie

Price: $38   From: Anthropologie

Aerolatte Milk Frother
Sur La Table

Price: $24.95   From: Sur La Table

Terrain Etched Floral Bud Vases, Set of 3
Anthropologie

Price: $32   From: Anthropologie

snif old saint wick candle
snif

Price: $35 20% Savingssnif

Original: $44 Use promo code OPRAH
Sur La Table Doppio Double-Wall Cappuccino Glasses, Set Of 2
Sur La Table

Price: $13.96 60% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $35
Quince 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Quince

Price: $39.90   From: Quince

Sharper Image Sleep Therapy Sound Soother 4inch
J.C. Penney

Price: $21.99   From: J.C. Penney

Under $100

West Elm Chunky Cotton Knit Throw
West Elm

Price: $65 50% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $130
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Price: $95 34% SavingsOur Place

Original: $145
Click And Grow Smart Garden 3
Sur La Table

Price: $69.96 30% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $99.95
Terrain Forest Floor Ferns Napkins, Set of 4
Anthropologie

Price: $60   From: Anthropologie

Ninja Supra Kitchen System, 72 oz, Blender and Food Processor, BL780
Walmart

Price: $99   From: Walmart

iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum with Mapping Technology
Walmart

Price: $85 57% SavingsWalmart

Original: $199
Aesop Resurrection Hand Purifying Duet
Revolve

Price: $80   From: Revolve

Cangshan Haku 6" Chef Knife
Sur La Table

Price: $59.96 40% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $99.95
brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Sheet Bundle
brooklinen

Price: $95.20 32% Savingsbrooklinen

Original: $140
Wine Bottle Topper Serving Set
Uncommon Goods

Price: $50.00   From: Uncommon Goods

Under $200

Hatch Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock
Nordstrom

Price: $129.99   From: Nordstrom

Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.
Sur La Table

Price: $199.96 47% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $379.95
Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum (HV322)
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $179.99 35% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $279.99
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De&#39;Longhi, Black
Walmart

Price: $118 25% SavingsWalmart

Original: $159
Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan With Nonstick Rack And 2-Piece Carving Set
Sur La Table

Price: $179.96 55% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $400
Frigidaire 88 Can or 25 Wine Bottle Beverage Center Refrigerator
Walmart

Price: $129.00   From: Walmart

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
J.C. Penney

price: $89.99 46% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $169
Zadro Luxury Ultra Large Towel Warmer
Bed Bath and Beyond

Price: $179.99   From: Bed Bath and Beyond

Worth the splurge

Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven
Crate & Barrel

Price: $399.95   From: Crate & Barrel

All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set
Sur La Table

Price: $799.96 44% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $1430
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Sur La Table

Price: $319.96 57% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $749.95
Barista Touch By Breville
Sur La Table

Price: $1099.95 33% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $1649.95
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Price: $1049.99   From: Walmart

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer KSM150PS
Macys

Price: $449.95   From: Macys

