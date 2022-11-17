Whether you have a new homeowner or an aspiring chef on your list, you can bring a smile to that special friend or family member's face with a thoughtful gift for the home.
It's never too early to shop for the holidays -- check out our picks below!
Under $50
West Elm Holiday Skier Stoneware Coasters (Set of 4)
Price: $32 • 20% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $40
Starlight Lead-Free Crystal Glassware Sets, Champagne, Set of 4
Price: $38.40 • 20% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $48
Anthropologie Snowglobe Candle
Terrain Etched Floral Bud Vases, Set of 3
snif old saint wick candle
Price: $35 • 20% SavingssnifOriginal: $44 Use promo code OPRAH
Sur La Table Doppio Double-Wall Cappuccino Glasses, Set Of 2
Price: $13.96 • 60% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $35
Quince 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Sharper Image Sleep Therapy Sound Soother 4inch
Under $100
West Elm Chunky Cotton Knit Throw
Price: $65 • 50% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $130
Our Place Always Pan
Price: $95 • 34% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $145
Click And Grow Smart Garden 3
Price: $69.96 • 30% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $99.95
Terrain Forest Floor Ferns Napkins, Set of 4
Ninja Supra Kitchen System, 72 oz, Blender and Food Processor, BL780
iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum with Mapping Technology
Price: $85 • 57% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $199
Aesop Resurrection Hand Purifying Duet
Cangshan Haku 6" Chef Knife
Price: $59.96 • 40% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $99.95
brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Sheet Bundle
Price: $95.20 • 32% SavingsbrooklinenOriginal: $140
Wine Bottle Topper Serving Set
Under $200
Hatch Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock
Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt.
Price: $199.96 • 47% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $379.95
Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum (HV322)
Price: $179.99 • 35% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $279.99
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Black
Price: $118 • 25% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $159
Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan With Nonstick Rack And 2-Piece Carving Set
Price: $179.96 • 55% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $400
Frigidaire 88 Can or 25 Wine Bottle Beverage Center Refrigerator
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
price: $89.99 • 46% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $169
Zadro Luxury Ultra Large Towel Warmer
Worth the splurge
Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven
All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set
Price: $799.96 • 44% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $1430
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Price: $319.96 • 57% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $749.95
Barista Touch By Breville
Price: $1099.95 • 33% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $1649.95
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer KSM150PS