Whether you have a new homeowner or an aspiring chef on your list, you can bring a smile to that special friend or family member's face with a thoughtful gift for the home.

Plus, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday ahead, some retailers are already offering major discounts on some swoon-worthy home products, like the Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven for under $200 at Sur La Table. We're also eyeing the best-selling Always Pan, now just $95 during Our Place's Black Friday sale and cozy throw blankets for 50% off at West Elm.

It's never too early to shop for the holidays -- check out our picks below!

Under $50

West Elm West Elm Holiday Skier Stoneware Coasters (Set of 4) Price : $32 • 20% Savings West Elm Original: $40 Shop Now

West Elm Starlight Lead-Free Crystal Glassware Sets, Champagne, Set of 4 Price : $38.40 • 20% Savings West Elm Original: $48 Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Etched Floral Bud Vases, Set of 3 Price: $32 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

snif snif old saint wick candle Price : $35 • 20% Savings snif Original: $44 Use promo code OPRAH Shop Now

Under $100

West Elm West Elm Chunky Cotton Knit Throw Price : $65 • 50% Savings West Elm Original: $130 Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Forest Floor Ferns Napkins, Set of 4 Price: $60 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Walmart Ninja Supra Kitchen System, 72 oz, Blender and Food Processor, BL780 Price: $99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum with Mapping Technology Price : $85 • 57% Savings Walmart Original: $199 Shop Now

brooklinen brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Sheet Bundle Price : $95.20 • 32% Savings brooklinen Original: $140 Shop Now

Under $200

Nordstrom Hatch Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock Price: $129.99 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Kohl's Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum (HV322) Price : $179.99 • 35% Savings Kohl's Original: $279.99 Shop Now

Walmart Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Black Price : $118 • 25% Savings Walmart Original: $159 Shop Now

Sur La Table Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan With Nonstick Rack And 2-Piece Carving Set Price : $179.96 • 55% Savings Sur La Table Original: $400 Shop Now

Walmart Frigidaire 88 Can or 25 Wine Bottle Beverage Center Refrigerator Price: $129.00 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Worth the splurge

