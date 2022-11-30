There's something so exciting about unpacking your holiday decorations and setting up your home for the season.

From wreaths and garland to ornaments, seasonal throw pillows and more, a little decor can go a long way to set the scene for whatever holiday you celebrate.

We've rounded up our picks for the home, including pieces you'll want for your Christmas mantle and those that will help bring together a beautiful holiday tablescape for you and your loved ones. Plus, shop picks for your New Year's Eve festivities, too.

Check it all out below!

Garland, wreaths, florals and trees

Nordstrom Balsam Hill Lodge Faux Fur Tree Skirt Price : $49 to $139 • 28% to 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $69 to $199 Shop Now

Nordstrom Balsam Hill Outdoor Berry Burst Wreath Price : $139 to $179 • 26% to 33% Savings Nordstrom Original: $189 to $269 Shop Now

Nordstrom Balsam Hill Cedar Lodge Artificial LED Light Outdoor Wreath Price : $95 • 43% Savings Nordstrom Original: $169 Shop Now

Nordstrom Balsam Hill Outdoor Pre-Lit Berry Burst Garland Price : $99 to $279 • 12% to 23% Savings Nordstrom Original: $129 to $319 Shop Now

Nordstrom Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Vermont White Spruce Tree Price : $499 to $1599 • 23% to 37% Savings Original: $799 to $2099 Shop Now

Ornaments and stockings

Nordstrom Balsam Hill Assorted Set of 25 Nordic Frost Novelty Christmas Tree Ornaments Price : $139 • 22% Savings Nordstrom Original: $179 Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Cotton Jute Velvet Stockings Price : $24 • 40% Savings West Elm Original: $40 Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Pinecone Shatterproof Ornaments, Set of 6 Price: $16 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn White & Silver Glass Ball Ornaments - Set of 6 Price : $47 • 20% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $59 Shop Now

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle 24 Piece Christmas Ball Ornament Set Price : $10.99 • 50% Savings Original: $21.99 Shop Now

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Stocking (Set of 3) Price : $30.99 • 8% Savings Original: $33.99 Shop Now

For the table

West Elm West Elm Holiday Skier Stoneware Pasta Bowl Sets, Set of 4 Price : $47.60 • 30% Savings West Elm Original: $68 Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Forest Shine Metal Sprig Napkin Ring Sets, Set of 4 Price : $24.50 • 30% Savings West Elm Original: $35 Shop Now

West Elm West Elm St. Jude Candy Cane Cereal Bowl Sets, Set of 4 Price : $30.80 • 30% Savings West Elm Original: $44 Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Scandi Wood Block Stoneware Dinnerware (Set of 16) Price : $151.20 • 30% Savings West Elm Original: $216 Shop Now

Etsy MagicLinen Forest green Linen Tablecloth Price: $43.35 to $84.15 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Etsy AndraOtoTextiles Christmas tree linen embroidered table runner Price: $34 to $54 • From: Etsy Shop Now

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Etched Gold Rim Coupe Glasses - Set of 4 Price : $63 • 20% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $79 Shop Now

Pillows and blankets

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Stewart Plaid Faux Fur Back Throw Price : $104 • 30% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $149 Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Chunky Luxury Chenille Throw Price : $60 • 50% Savings West Elm Original: $120 Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Quilted Ripple Velvet Pillow Cover Price : $36.40 • 20% Savings West Elm Original: $45.50 Shop Now

More picks for the holidays

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Champagne Tower 10-Piece Set Price : $51.50 • 25% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $69 Shop Now

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Bleecker Stainless Steel Party Bucket Price : $169 • 15% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $199 Shop Now

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Rustic Metal Handcrafted Ice Bucket Price : $79 • 20% Savings Pottery Barn Original: $99 Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Stargazer Northstar Pendant Light Price: $44 to $58 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Winter Sports Skier Advent Calendar Price : $60 • 40% Savings West Elm Original: $100 Shop Now

West Elm West Elm Antler Stocking Holder - Dark Bronze Price : $33.60 • 19% Savings West Elm Original: $42 Shop Now

Anthropologie Terrain Clip On Candle Lights, Set of 10 Price: $78 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

