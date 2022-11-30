There's something so exciting about unpacking your holiday decorations and setting up your home for the season.

From wreaths and garland to ornaments, seasonal throw pillows and more, a little decor can go a long way to set the scene for whatever holiday you celebrate.

We've rounded up our picks for the home, including pieces you'll want for your Christmas mantle and those that will help bring together a beautiful holiday tablescape for you and your loved ones. Plus, shop picks for your New Year's Eve festivities, too.

Check it all out below!

Garland, wreaths, florals and trees

Crate & Barrel Jingle Bell Christmas Garland Gold 6'
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Jingle Bell Christmas Garland Gold 6'

Price: $21.95   From: Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Faux Red Berry Wreath 32"
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Faux Red Berry Wreath 32"

Price: $149   From: Crate & Barrel

Balsam Hill Lodge Faux Fur Tree Skirt
Nordstrom

Balsam Hill Lodge Faux Fur Tree Skirt

Price: $49 to $139 28% to 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $69 to $199
Balsam Hill Outdoor Berry Burst Wreath
Nordstrom

Balsam Hill Outdoor Berry Burst Wreath

Price: $139 to $179 26% to 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $189 to $269
Balsam Hill Cedar Lodge Artificial LED Light Outdoor Wreath
Nordstrom

Balsam Hill Cedar Lodge Artificial LED Light Outdoor Wreath

Price: $95 43% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $169
Balsam Hill Outdoor Pre-Lit Berry Burst Garland
Nordstrom

Balsam Hill Outdoor Pre-Lit Berry Burst Garland

Price: $99 to $279 12% to 23% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $129 to $319
Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Vermont White Spruce Tree
Nordstrom

Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Vermont White Spruce Tree

Price: $499 to $1599 23% to 37% Savings

Original: $799 to $2099
Ornaments and stockings

Crate & Barrel Stevey Disco Ball Christmas Tree Ornaments by Leanne Ford, Set of 12
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Stevey Disco Ball Christmas Tree Ornaments by Leanne Ford, Set of 12

Price: $59.95   From: Crate & Barrel

Balsam Hill Assorted Set of 25 Nordic Frost Novelty Christmas Tree Ornaments
Nordstrom

Balsam Hill Assorted Set of 25 Nordic Frost Novelty Christmas Tree Ornaments

Price: $139 22% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $179
West Elm Cotton Jute Velvet Stockings
West Elm

West Elm Cotton Jute Velvet Stockings

Price: $24 40% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $40
H&M 2-pack Glittery Glass Christmas Ornaments
H&M

H&M 2-pack Glittery Glass Christmas Ornaments

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

Terrain Pinecone Shatterproof Ornaments, Set of 6
Anthropologie

Terrain Pinecone Shatterproof Ornaments, Set of 6

Price: $16   From: Anthropologie

Pottery Barn White & Silver Glass Ball Ornaments - Set of 6
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn White & Silver Glass Ball Ornaments - Set of 6

Price: $47 20% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $59
The Holiday Aisle 24 Piece Christmas Ball Ornament Set
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle 24 Piece Christmas Ball Ornament Set

Price: $10.99 50% Savings

Original: $21.99
The Holiday Aisle Stocking (Set of 3)
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Stocking (Set of 3)

Price: $30.99 8% Savings

Original: $33.99
St. Jude Bubble Wool Stocking
West Elm

St. Jude Bubble Wool Stocking

Price: $21 40% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $35
For the table

Terrain Antiqued Brass Candlestick, Tall
Anthropologie

Terrain Antiqued Brass Candlestick, Tall

Price: $34   From: Anthropologie

Crate & Barrel Dipped Navy Taper Candles, Set of 2
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Dipped Navy Taper Candles, Set of 2

Price: $6.95   From: Crate & Barrel

West Elm Holiday Skier Stoneware Pasta Bowl Sets, Set of 4
West Elm

West Elm Holiday Skier Stoneware Pasta Bowl Sets, Set of 4

Price: $47.60 30% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $68
West Elm Forest Shine Metal Sprig Napkin Ring Sets, Set of 4
West Elm

West Elm Forest Shine Metal Sprig Napkin Ring Sets, Set of 4

Price: $24.50 30% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $35
West Elm St. Jude Candy Cane Cereal Bowl Sets, Set of 4
West Elm

West Elm St. Jude Candy Cane Cereal Bowl Sets, Set of 4

Price: $30.80 30% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $44
West Elm Scandi Wood Block Stoneware Dinnerware (Set of 16)
West Elm

West Elm Scandi Wood Block Stoneware Dinnerware (Set of 16)

Price: $151.20 30% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $216
H&M 2-pack spiral candles
H&M

H&M 2-pack spiral candles

Price: $6.99   From: H&M

OyJoy Hanukkah Table Runner
Etsy

OyJoy Hanukkah Table Runner

Price: $59 to $69   From: Etsy

MagicLinen Forest green Linen Tablecloth
Etsy

MagicLinen Forest green Linen Tablecloth

Price: $43.35 to $84.15   From: Etsy

AndraOtoTextiles Christmas tree linen embroidered table runner
Etsy

AndraOtoTextiles Christmas tree linen embroidered table runner

Price: $34 to $54   From: Etsy

Sur La Table Red Coupe Glass, Set of 4
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Red Coupe Glass, Set of 4

Price: $33.56 30% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $48
Fortessa Jupiter Iced Beverage Glass, 13 Oz.
Sur La Table

Fortessa Jupiter Iced Beverage Glass, 13 Oz.

Price: $10   From: Sur La Table

Pottery Barn Etched Gold Rim Coupe Glasses - Set of 4
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Etched Gold Rim Coupe Glasses - Set of 4

Price: $63 20% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $79
Pillows and blankets

L.L.Bean Washable Wool Throw, Plaid 54" x 60"
L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean Washable Wool Throw, Plaid 54" x 60"

Price: $129   From: L.L.Bean

Pottery Barn Stewart Plaid Faux Fur Back Throw
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Stewart Plaid Faux Fur Back Throw

Price: $104 30% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $149
West Elm Chunky Luxury Chenille Throw
West Elm

West Elm Chunky Luxury Chenille Throw

Price: $60 50% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $120
West Elm Quilted Ripple Velvet Pillow Cover
West Elm

West Elm Quilted Ripple Velvet Pillow Cover

Price: $36.40 20% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $45.50
H&M Linen-blend Cushion Cover
H&M

H&M Linen-blend Cushion Cover

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

More picks for the holidays

Pottery Barn Champagne Tower 10-Piece Set
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Champagne Tower 10-Piece Set

Price: $51.50 25% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $69
Pottery Barn Bleecker Stainless Steel Party Bucket
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Bleecker Stainless Steel Party Bucket

Price: $169 15% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $199
Pottery Barn Rustic Metal Handcrafted Ice Bucket
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Rustic Metal Handcrafted Ice Bucket

Price: $79 20% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $99
LaurenAstonDesigns Personalized Christmas Sack
Etsy

LaurenAstonDesigns Personalized Christmas Sack

Price: $111.08   From: Etsy

Terrain Stargazer Northstar Pendant Light
Anthropologie

Terrain Stargazer Northstar Pendant Light

Price: $44 to $58   From: Anthropologie

Crate & Barrel Sage and Silver Bottle Brush Christmas Trees, Set of 8
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Sage and Silver Bottle Brush Christmas Trees, Set of 8

Price: $49.95   From: Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel White Ceramic Holiday Alpine Ski Lodge
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel White Ceramic Holiday Alpine Ski Lodge

Price: $24.95   From: Crate & Barrel

Sur La Table Hanukkah Gold Menorah
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Hanukkah Gold Menorah

Price: $55.96 30% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $80
Crate & Barrel Stainless Steel Menorah by Lucia Eames
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Stainless Steel Menorah by Lucia Eames

Price: $79.95   From: Crate & Barrel

Anthropologie Monogram Wonderland Light-Up Scene
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Monogram Wonderland Light-Up Scene

Price: $58   From: Anthropologie

West Elm Winter Sports Skier Advent Calendar
West Elm

West Elm Winter Sports Skier Advent Calendar

Price: $60 40% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $100
West Elm Antler Stocking Holder - Dark Bronze
West Elm

West Elm Antler Stocking Holder - Dark Bronze

Price: $33.60 19% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $42
Terrain Festive Flowers Tea Towel
Anthropologie

Terrain Festive Flowers Tea Towel

Price: $26   From: Anthropologie

Terrain Clip On Candle Lights, Set of 10
Anthropologie

Terrain Clip On Candle Lights, Set of 10

Price: $78   From: Anthropologie

Pottery Barn Happy Hanukkah Doormat
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Happy Hanukkah Doormat

Price: $29 25% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $39
