There's something so exciting about unpacking your holiday decorations and setting up your home for the season.
From wreaths and garland to ornaments, seasonal throw pillows and more, a little decor can go a long way to set the scene for whatever holiday you celebrate.
We've rounded up our picks for the home, including pieces you'll want for your Christmas mantle and those that will help bring together a beautiful holiday tablescape for you and your loved ones. Plus, shop picks for your New Year's Eve festivities, too.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Garland, wreaths, florals and trees
Crate & Barrel Jingle Bell Christmas Garland Gold 6'
Crate & Barrel Faux Red Berry Wreath 32"
Balsam Hill Lodge Faux Fur Tree Skirt
Price: $49 to $139 • 28% to 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $69 to $199
Balsam Hill Outdoor Berry Burst Wreath
Price: $139 to $179 • 26% to 33% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $189 to $269
Balsam Hill Cedar Lodge Artificial LED Light Outdoor Wreath
Price: $95 • 43% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $169
Balsam Hill Outdoor Pre-Lit Berry Burst Garland
Price: $99 to $279 • 12% to 23% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $129 to $319
Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Vermont White Spruce Tree
Price: $499 to $1599 • 23% to 37% SavingsOriginal: $799 to $2099
Ornaments and stockings
Crate & Barrel Stevey Disco Ball Christmas Tree Ornaments by Leanne Ford, Set of 12
Balsam Hill Assorted Set of 25 Nordic Frost Novelty Christmas Tree Ornaments
Price: $139 • 22% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $179
West Elm Cotton Jute Velvet Stockings
Price: $24 • 40% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $40
H&M 2-pack Glittery Glass Christmas Ornaments
Terrain Pinecone Shatterproof Ornaments, Set of 6
Pottery Barn White & Silver Glass Ball Ornaments - Set of 6Original: $59
The Holiday Aisle 24 Piece Christmas Ball Ornament Set
Price: $10.99 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $21.99
The Holiday Aisle Stocking (Set of 3)
Price: $30.99 • 8% SavingsOriginal: $33.99
St. Jude Bubble Wool Stocking
Price: $21 • 40% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $35
For the table
Terrain Antiqued Brass Candlestick, Tall
Crate & Barrel Dipped Navy Taper Candles, Set of 2
West Elm Holiday Skier Stoneware Pasta Bowl Sets, Set of 4
Price: $47.60 • 30% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $68
West Elm Forest Shine Metal Sprig Napkin Ring Sets, Set of 4
Price: $24.50 • 30% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $35
West Elm St. Jude Candy Cane Cereal Bowl Sets, Set of 4
Price: $30.80 • 30% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $44
West Elm Scandi Wood Block Stoneware Dinnerware (Set of 16)
Price: $151.20 • 30% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $216
H&M 2-pack spiral candles
OyJoy Hanukkah Table Runner
MagicLinen Forest green Linen Tablecloth
Price: $43.35 to $84.15 • From: Etsy
AndraOtoTextiles Christmas tree linen embroidered table runner
Sur La Table Red Coupe Glass, Set of 4
Price: $33.56 • 30% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $48
Fortessa Jupiter Iced Beverage Glass, 13 Oz.
Pottery Barn Etched Gold Rim Coupe Glasses - Set of 4Original: $79
Pillows and blankets
L.L.Bean Washable Wool Throw, Plaid 54" x 60"
Pottery Barn Stewart Plaid Faux Fur Back Throw
Price: $104 • 30% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $149
West Elm Chunky Luxury Chenille Throw
Price: $60 • 50% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $120
West Elm Quilted Ripple Velvet Pillow Cover
Price: $36.40 • 20% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $45.50
H&M Linen-blend Cushion Cover
More picks for the holidays
Pottery Barn Champagne Tower 10-Piece Set
Price: $51.50 • 25% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $69
Pottery Barn Bleecker Stainless Steel Party Bucket
Price: $169 • 15% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $199
Pottery Barn Rustic Metal Handcrafted Ice BucketOriginal: $99
LaurenAstonDesigns Personalized Christmas Sack
Terrain Stargazer Northstar Pendant Light
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Crate & Barrel Sage and Silver Bottle Brush Christmas Trees, Set of 8
Crate & Barrel White Ceramic Holiday Alpine Ski Lodge
Sur La Table Hanukkah Gold Menorah
Price: $55.96 • 30% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $80
Crate & Barrel Stainless Steel Menorah by Lucia Eames
Anthropologie Monogram Wonderland Light-Up Scene
West Elm Winter Sports Skier Advent Calendar
Price: $60 • 40% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $100
West Elm Antler Stocking Holder - Dark Bronze
Price: $33.60 • 19% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $42
Terrain Festive Flowers Tea Towel
Terrain Clip On Candle Lights, Set of 10
Pottery Barn Happy Hanukkah DoormatOriginal: $39