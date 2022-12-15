There's almost always someone on your holiday shopping list who loves beauty products -- from the skin care lover to the one who's constantly trying out a fun new makeup look.

That's why this holiday season, we're rounding up beauty products that make great gifts, including those well-suited for stocking stuffers, presents for a holiday party, or as a last-minute gift for someone you (nearly) forgot to shop for. You'll be sure to find gifts for the women your life as well as the men.

We've got everything from skin and hair care to lipstick, cream blush, fragrance and more, starting at $10 and under.

Check it all out below!

$10 and under

Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara
Price: $9.98 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $12.99
Maybelline's Sky High mascara makes a great stocking stuffer! 

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
Price: $4.99 9% SavingsAmazon

Original: $5.50
These NYX jumbo eye pencils come in an assortment of different colors, so you can pick a few to gift as a bundle or select one favorite to gift a beauty lover.

C.S.M Dry Body Brush
Price: $9.97   From: Amazon

Incorporate a dry brush into your regular body care routine to remove dead skin cells and gently massage your muscles, among other benefits.

BEAKEY 5 Pcs Makeup Sponge Set
Price: $9.99   From: Amazon

Need another great stocking stuffer? This five-piece makeup sponge set is perfect.

Grace Eleyae All Purpose Curved Comb
Price: $9   From: Sephora

Gift this multipurpose comb paired with your loved one's favorite hair care (or on its own!). It features wide-tooth comb on one side and a styler on the other, and is ideal for wavy, curly and coiled hair, according to Sephora's website.

$25 and under

Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil
Price: $25   From: Sephora

Gisou's Mini Honey Infused Hair Oil makes for a luxurious stocking stuffer for any beauty lover. This hydrating, travel-friendly hair oil helps rebuild and repair your hair while adding shine.

MAKEUP BY MARIO Mario's Lip Lift Kit
Price: $20   From: Sephora

Makeup By Mario's lip lift kit makes a great two-in-one gift for makeup lovers. You'll get an Ultra Suede Lipstick and a Sculpting Lip Pencil with a soft matte finish.

Fleur & Bee Rosewater Toner | 100% Vegan & Cruelty Free | Hydrating Rose Water Spray Mist | 3.4 fl oz
Price: $24   From: Amazon

Fleur & Bee's rosewater toner helps soften and soothe your skin without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or artificial fragrances. Use it after cleansing and throughout the day to restore hydration. 

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Price: $17   From: Sephora

Gift this Laneige balm to anyone who needs it -- it will help hydrate the lips all season long.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Price: $20   From: Sephora

This gorgeous Rare Beauty liquid blush is perfect for any makeup lover on your list. Available in multiple shades, this unique formula builds beautifully into the skin. It also comes in both radiant and matte finishes. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax
Price: $11.50 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $23
For the one who loves a feathered brow. This brow freeze is sure to impress the beauty gurus in your life.

$50 and under

KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask | Polish & Illuminate | Certified Organic | Cruelty Free | 3.38 fl oz
Price: $50   From: Amazon

Gift this to someone who loves having a self-care skin care routine. Massage the KORA Organics Tumeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask into the skin and leave on for 5 to 15 minutes. Rinse off for refreshed and glowing skin.

Tata Harper Spring Reset Skincare Set
Price: $50   From: Amazon

This Tata Harper skincare set includes the Regenerating Cleanser for daily exfoliation, the Resurfacing Serum for glow, and the Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer for hydration.

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
Price: $28   From: Sephora

This ILIA hydrating lip balm makes the perfect stocking stuffer for your mom or best friend. It's available in eight shades, including a neutral mauve, a warm red, and a cool rose pink. 

JVN Complete Scalp & Hair Oil, Air Dry Cream and Recovery Serum Set
Price: $32   From: Sephora

This JVN hair set includes JVN's Complete Air Dry Cream, Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil and Complete Instant Recovery Serum. Plus, JVN is marked with Sephora's Clean + Planet Positive seal, meaning the "brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and environment," according to Sephora's website. 

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Price: $38.98   From: Amazon

This bestselling hair dryer and hot air brush styles, dries and volumizes your hair all at once. 

Glow Recipe Hey You, You’re a Bright Light Brightening Set
Price: $44 10% SavingsSephora

Original: $49
Glow Recipe's brightening set makes a great Secret Santa gift or a gift for any of the "bright lights" on your list. It includes a "three-step routine that visibly brightens, visibly reduces the look of dark spots and dark circles, and hydrates for glowing, even-toned skin," Sephora's website reads.

AG Care Plant-Based Essentials Coco Nut Milk Conditioning Spray
Price: $28   From: Ulta

AG Care's plant-based conditioning spray detangles, strengthens and hydrates the hair and is ideal for those on your list with medium to thick hair types. Plus, it's vegan, cruelty-free, and with made sustainable packaging.

$100 and under

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Trio
Price: $72   From: Amazon

For the one who loves cleansing balms (or who hasn't tried them yet!). This ELEMIS trio includes the ELEMIS Pro-Collage Cleansing Balm as well as the Summer Bloom and Rose cleansing balms.

Black Wolf Men's 7-Piece Gift Set for Oily Skin
Price: $84   From: Amazon

This 7-piece Black Wolf gift set includes the Black Wolf Charcoal Powder Body Wash, Charcoal Powder Face Wash, Exfoliating Bamboo Face Scrub, Moisturizing Gel, and waterproof Toiletry Bag. Gift it to the men in your life to amp up their skin care routine.

Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Complete Brightening Morning Skincare Set
Price: $95   From: Amazon

Sunday Riley's Wake Up With Me set includes the Ceramic Slip cleanser, Pink Drink essence, Good Genes lactic acid treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C serum, C.E.O. Glow Face Oil, Auto Correct eye cream and Light Hearted sunscreen.

Westman Atelier Eye Pods
Price: $88   From: Credo

For the one on your list who loves a strong-eye look. These clean, luminous eye shadow trios are made with a buildable cream-powder formula to "soft definition and a sumptuous finish using only the cleanest ingredients," Credo's website explains.

Penhaligon's Leading Ladies Fragrance Gift Set
Price: $55   From: Nordstrom

For the leading ladies in your life. This fragrance gift set from Penhaligon's includes 0.2 ounces of five different scents: The Favourite Eau de Parfum, Elisabethan Rose, Halfeti Eau de Parfum, Empressa, and Luna Eau de Toilette. Halfeti, for example, features notes of grapefruit, bergamot and Lily of the Valley. Empressa features notes of blood orange, peach, rose, pink pepper and more. It makes a great gift for someone who know loves fragrance or for someone you don't know all that well -- they're certain to find a fragrance they love! 

Shani Darden Skin Care The Ultimate Glow Kit
Price: $88   From: Sephora

Shani Darden's Ultimate Glow Kit includes a "trio of clinically proven bestsellers visibly smooths fine lines, fades the look of dark spots, refines pores, and visibly brightens dark circles," according to Sephora's website.

ROSE INC Skin Enhancing Duo: Luminous Skin Tint Serum Foundation &#38; Foundation Brush
Price: $59   From: Sephora

ROSE INC's luminous skin tint foundation is ideal for those who like light coverage and a radiant finish. Gift it to your sister or friend so they can try it for themselves.

$150 and under

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette - Bronze Seduction
Price: $128   From: Sephora

This stunning Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadow palette would make the ultimate holiday present for makeup lovers. It features 10 richly-pigmented shades like rose gold, metallic bronze, crimson and more.

AERIN Amber Musk (Standard Size)
Price: $145   From: Sephora

AERIN's Amber Musk makes for a great fall and winter fragrance, with smells of florals, amber and musk. Its notes also include coconut water, Benzoin, and Rose Centifolia.

Power Duo by CLEARSTEM
Price: $120   From: Amazon

This power duo includes CLEARSTEM's CLEARITY Exfoliating Facial Serum with vitamin C, turmeric and mandelic acid, as well as the CELLRENEW Facial Serum with stem cells and hyaluronic acid. Use them together at night for glowing, hydrated and clear skin. You can also purchase separately.

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace
Price: $144   From: Sephora

For the one you spend cozy nights by the fire with. This warm and spicy scent has notes of clove oil, chestnut accord, and vanilla accord.