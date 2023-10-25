Whether you're shopping for a beauty lover or someone who's new to skin care and makeup, a holiday beauty gift set makes for an ideal gift.
Not only can you find beauty sets with a collection of must-try products, but often purchasing the set means getting a deal that's better than buying individual products.
For example, Charlotte Tilbury's Superstar Glow Kit includes two mini Beauty Highlighter Wands for $32 (a $36 value on Sephora), or you can purchase the LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo Set for $22 (a $28 value on Sephora).
There's also Yves Saint Laurent's Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm set, available at Nordstrom now for $46.75 (an $86 value).
Plus, gift sets are practically ready to gift -- add a bow to the existing holiday packaging and you're good to go! They make great stocking stuffers, white elephant and Secret Santa gifts, presents for under the tree, and more.
Continue below to shop our favorite beauty gift sets for everyone in your life.
Makeup gift sets
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm, $86 Value
- $46.75
- $55
- Nordstrom
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Volume 6.0 Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio, $69 Value
- $42
- Sephora
Skin care gift sets
Hair gift sets
Crown Affair The Healthy Hair Leave In Conditioner and Towel Set, $93 Value
- $65
- Sephora
Fragrance gift sets
Laura Mercier 2-Pc. The Daydreamer's Indulgence Ambre Vanille Set
- $97.75
- $115
- Macy's