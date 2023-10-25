Whether you're shopping for a beauty lover or someone who's new to skin care and makeup, a holiday beauty gift set makes for an ideal gift.

Not only can you find beauty sets with a collection of must-try products, but often purchasing the set means getting a deal that's better than buying individual products.

For example, Charlotte Tilbury's Superstar Glow Kit includes two mini Beauty Highlighter Wands for $32 (a $36 value on Sephora), or you can purchase the LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo Set for $22 (a $28 value on Sephora).

There's also Yves Saint Laurent's Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm set, available at Nordstrom now for $46.75 (an $86 value).

Plus, gift sets are practically ready to gift -- add a bow to the existing holiday packaging and you're good to go! They make great stocking stuffers, white elephant and Secret Santa gifts, presents for under the tree, and more.

Continue below to shop our favorite beauty gift sets for everyone in your life.

Makeup gift sets

15% off Nordstrom Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm, $86 Value $46.75

$55 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom The Diorshow & Dior Addict Makeup Set, $93 Value $62 Nordstrom Shop Now

39% off Nordstrom MAC Cosmetics Lustrelite Lipstick Trio, $45 Value $21.25

$35 Nordstrom Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit, $36 Value $32 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Volume 6.0 Full-Size Gloss Bomb Trio, $69 Value $42 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora MILK MAKEUP Lip + Cheek MVPs Cream Blush Stick Set, $48 Value $25 Sephora Shop Now

Macy's MAKE UP FOR EVER 4-Pc. Timeless Tools Set, $135 Value $50.15 Macy's Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Favorites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit, $124 Value $42 Sephora Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Kit, $82 Value $54 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Skin care gift sets

Bloomingdale's ELEMIS The Iconic Collection Travel Set, $222 Value $125 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Sephora LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo Set, $28 Value $22 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora RANAVAT Royal Trio Bestsellers Set, $80 Value $55 Sephora Shop Now

Bloomingdale's La Mer The Smoothing Moisture Set, $180 Value $125 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Aesop Majestic Melodies Hand & Body Set, $179 Value $119 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Hair gift sets

Sephora Gisou Honey Glow Icons Bestsellers Gift Set, $147 Value $98 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Slip Mayfair Silk Skinny Scrunchie Ornament Gift Set $25 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Crown Affair The Healthy Hair Leave In Conditioner and Towel Set, $93 Value $65 Sephora Shop Now

Fragrance gift sets

Bloomingdale's HERMÈS Un Jardin sur le Nil Eau de Toilette Gift Set $163 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Sephora Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Travel Perfume Set, $40 Value $34 Sephora Shop Now