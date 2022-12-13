If you've been looking to try a new fragrance, stock up on a favorite or gift a great pick, Sephora's Fragrance for All Sale has got you covered.

The beauty retailer is treating shoppers to 20% off full-size fragrances (1-ounce or larger) now through Dec. 24 -- and there's a whole lot to choose from.

This year's sales event is open to all Beauty Insider members. All you have to do to enjoy your discount is use code FRAGRANCE20 at checkout.

Sephora carries hundreds of fragrances, including bestselling picks from brands such as Tom Ford, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, Chloé and many, many more.

Also, as an added bonus, if you're in a time crunch like many of us are during this busy time, the retailer is offering free same-day delivery for all of its members when you use code FREESAMEDAY.

Below, "GMA" has curated a handy list of some standout fragrances to shop this holiday.

'Tis the season to look good, smell good... and save big, after all.

Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Price: $119 • From: Sephora Shop Now This warm floral is juiced up with an enticing mix of lavender, orange blossom musk accord.

Sephora Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Eau de Parfum Price: $140 • From: Sephora Shop Now It's hard to keep this pick in stock because it's just that darn good. Rihanna's premiere fragrance features alluring notes of magnolia, musk and Bulgarian rose.

Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Price: $139 • From: Sephora Shop Now This highly-rated smell good is equal parts sexy and chic! Key notes include black coffee, white flowers and vanilla.

Sephora TOM FORD Lost Cherry Price: $390 • From: Sephora Shop Now Give or gift yourself a little luxury in a bottle when you snag this fragrance. It has a warm, sweet and spicy scent that's infused with black cherry, tonka bean and almond.

Sephora Chloé Chloé Eau de Parfum Price: $143 • From: Sephora Shop Now If you're into powdery florals, this is the ultimate pick for you. This beautiful bottle holds enticing smells of peony, rose, honey and cedarwood.

Sephora Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Price: $142 • From: Sephora Shop Now This intoxicating mix of warm florals incorporates neroli bud, white amber and white musk.





Sephora Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum Price: $115 • From: Sephora Shop Now This alluring pick, inspired by Roman street style and edgy haute couture, beautifully blends lingering notes of blackcurrant, jasmine grandiflorum and bourbon vanilla.

Sephora CHANEL COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Price: $116 • From: Sephora Shop Now This classic fragrance not only looks great on your vanity, but it smells pretty nice too. With a few spritzes, you'll enjoy the rich mix of orange, patchouli and turkish rose.

Sephora DOLCE & GABBANA Light Blue Eau de Toilette Price: $110 • From: Sephora Shop Now It's easy to get your senses wrapped up into the fresh and fruity alignment of this fragrance. It has key notes of citrus, apple and bamboo.

Sephora BLEU DE CHANEL Eau de Parfum Price: $102 • From: Sephora Shop Now The guys in your life deserve to smell good this season to. Snag this highly-rated pick that's loaded up with citrus accord, labdanum and sandalwood cedar.