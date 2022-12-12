MAC Cosmetics has rolled out a new collection dedicated to the multi-talented pop star, actress and beauty icon Whitney Houston.
The beauty brand recently announced the new limited edition MAC x Whitney Houston collection, which is inspired by the late singer's iconic style and glamour.
The lineup includes a mash-up of lipsticks, glosses, eyeshadow, blush and bronzer.
MAC teamed up with the Whitney Houston estate to celebrate the entertainer as one of its new beauty muses.
"Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear," Pat Houston, an executor of Houston's estate and Houston's sister-in-law, said in a statement. "Our work with MAC is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to the eye and lip colours that she loved to work with."
She added, "Whitney loved working with colours on the lips and eyes -- that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."
This new line comes just ahead of the Houston biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" slated for release on Dec. 23.
If you're excited to capture Houston's timeless glamour, the collection is available right now. See and shop the all the magic below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
