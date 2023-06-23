Maksim Chmerkovskiy has a "new favorite pic of all time."
The " Dancing with the Stars" pro took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of him lounging around with his two sons, 6-year-old Shai and newborn Rio.
In the snap, Chmerkovskiy is smiling at the camera while holding Rio, as Shai, who graduated from kindergarten earlier this month, looks on, clearly fascinated by his new baby brother.
The couple welcomed Rio on Father's Day, sharing in a post that he was born weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was "thriving."
Murgatroyd shared an update on how things were going via her Instagram story on Friday. "Life is very good, guys," she said. "We're just in absolute heaven. Baby bliss."
The couple also joked this week that shortly after welcoming their newest bundle of joy Chmerkovskiy was already itching to have another.
"My husband right after I gave birth," reads the caption on the Instagram video, which features Chmerkovskiy wondering if they need a third kid and Murgatroyd hilariously looking confused and over it.