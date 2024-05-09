It's all love-love between Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova.
During a recent interview on SiriusXM's "SiriusXM's Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen", the "Bailamos" singer was asked if his longtime partner gets jealous when he kisses fans at his shows.
"Not at all," he said in a clip released Wednesday, discussing how the Russian former tennis pro feels about the matter. "Anna will be at one of my shows and I'll do that. I do that all the time."
Iglesias continued, "I love embracing and kissing and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up."
The "Hero" singer said Kournikova has told him she gets looks from women at his shows who ask her if she's OK with it, and said she responds by saying she's "totally cool" with it.
"I love to get so much love from my fans," he concluded. "And I know that if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be where I am."
Iglesias and Kournikova, who starred in the Spanish performer's "Escape" music video in 2002, share three children.