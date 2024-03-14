Enrique Iglesias and country superstar Miranda Lambert have released the music video for their duet, "Space in My Heart."

The video features Lambert in a flowing beige dress and Iglesias in a simple gray hoodie and beanie singing the song to each other surrounded by panels of gauzy fabric.

At the end, they hold hands and embrace while singing the romantic ballad.

"You don't love me yet, but I know you will / If you only felt half of what I feel," they sing. "If you ever go, I will never change / There's a space in my heart / And it's just your shape."

Iglesias and Lambert first released "Space in My Heart" on Feb. 22.