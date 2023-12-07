Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood are putting a spotlight on their yearslong friendship.

The two country superstars each shared a photo of them together following a recent performance of "Reflection," Underwood's Las Vegas residency, and gushed about their bond in the music industry and in life.

Lambert called Underwood's show "so well thought out" and said it's "a perfect reflection of her and what a career she has built."

"Carrie, you are an icon in every sense of the word. We've both been on this journey for 20 years and I'm proud of both of us for staying the course and dreamin' big," she continued, adding that she's "proud" to be in Underwood's corner.

Underwood also shared the same photo and and similarly reflected on their bond, saying, "We've both been at this thing for a while now…Seen a lot. Done a lot. Sang a lot."

"Through it all, it's nice to know you've got great people in your corner!" she continued, adding a cheers to her and Lambert "for all we've accomplished and to whatever comes next!"

Fans took to the comment sections of both singers to praise them for lifting each other up.

Many reacted with excitement to see "women supporting women" and some even joyfully celebrated "queens supporting queens." One even suggested the two as running mates for the 2024 presidential election.