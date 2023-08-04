Miranda Lambert is soaking up the sun with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a slideshow of photos from the couple's summertime adventures, be it camping in their Airstream, wakeboarding on the water or just hanging out with their furry family members.
"Summer so far ☀️👙🍹🌊😎," she captioned the post.
In one photo, the couple smile for a selfie with Lambert wearing a pink "Beach It!" hat and McLoughlin wearing shades.
A video shows the retired police officer putting his impressive wakeboarding skills to use as friends cheer him on, and in another snap Lambert poses with one of her many pets, with others featured throughout the slideshow as well.
Lambert and McLoughlin married in January 2019.