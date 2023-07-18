One of the women Miranda Lambert called out for taking a selfie during a recent Las Vegas concert is speaking out.
In a TikTok video posted Sunday, the country singer stopped singing her song "Tin Man" during a performance of her "Velvet Rodeo" Las Vegas residency to address a group of fans who weren't fully engaging in the live music experience.
"I'm gonna stop right here for a sec, I’m sorry," Lambert said in the video. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit."
“We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” she continued, proceeding to start the song over again.
Adela Calin said she and her friends were taking the pictures when Lambert said they should be paying attention to the show instead of taking photos.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"She said these girls are more interested in taking selfies and then she said sit down," Calin told "Good Morning America."
Calin continued, "I thought, I feel like I'm being back in school and me and my friends did something that annoyed the teacher and she scolded us so she told us to sit down."
"Everybody was having such a great time. We would stand up at times and dance. It was great energy," Calin said. "But after that happened it was just, um, it was not the same."
While some attendees applauded Lambert's stance against excessive phone usage at concerts, others felt she overstepped by singling out an individual and can be seen leaving the show. The internet, too, has been divided over the incident.
"Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans," one attendee said.
A representative for Lambert told ABC News overnight that the singer had "no statement to add."