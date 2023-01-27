Country singer Miranda Lambert is celebrating four years of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the "Bluebird" singer shared a sweet message to her husband alongside a carousel of photos of the both of them.

"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin," Lambert said. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y'all are welcome for the last two pics)."

Lambert wears pink shorts and a pink headwrap with a tied white chambray shirt in the photos that look like they were taken on a beach vacation. She's all smiles with McLoughlin as she shows off his abs in the last two photos.

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot on Jan. 26, 2019, at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, but didn't reveal the news publicly until Lambert posted about it on Instagram a few weeks later. The couple met in New York City in Nov. 2018.