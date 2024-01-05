Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are celebrating their son Shai's 7th birthday.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pros took to Instagram on Jan. 4 to mark their eldest son on his special day by sharing a heartfelt caption alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of him throughout the years.

"We love you so much it hurts!" they began. "Where did the last seven years go?!? How did you go from the cutest burrito to the coolest roommate?!? How incredibly lucky are we?!?"

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd concluded their caption, writing, "Today is YOUR day…we celebrate you, your kindness, your strength, your purity and your forever sensitive beautiful soul."

In addition to sharing their son Shai, the couple, who married in 2017, are also parents to their son Rio, who was born last June.