Peta Murgatroyd's kids are getting into the Halloween spirit.

On Tuesday, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared two photos of her 4 month-old son, Rio Chmerkovskiy, in a baby tuxedo outfit and another as Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc."

"Mr Steal Your Girl 🙈," Murgatroyd wrote in an Instagram post. "Happy Halloween from baby Rio 🎃 These were too cute not to post. My guy found his tongue recently and loves to pull it out any chance he can get 🤣"

Monday, Murgatroyd also shared a photo of her 6-year-old son, Shai Chmerkovskiy, on his Instagram account, in face paint.

Murgatroyd shares sons Rio and Shai with husband, former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

They welcomed Shai in 2017. Rio, who they welcomed on Father's Day, is the couple's rainbow baby.