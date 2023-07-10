Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy celebrated six years of marriage over the weekend.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pros marked their wedding anniversary on Saturday, sharing sweet tributes in which they reflected on their special day and the life they've built together.

Alongside several photos from their 2017 wedding, Murgatroyd wrote, "Happy Anniversary my favorite human…6 years married 10 years together. You’re without a doubt my best friend on planet earth, my love for you is infinite. ❤️"

PHOTO: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood.
Getty Images
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood.

Chmerkovskiy also shared several stunning shots from their wedding and remarked that marrying Murgatroyd was "easily the absolute best decision I’ve ever made."

"I would marry you everyday of my life for as long as I shall….you know the rest :)," he captioned his post. "I love you infinitely more today then on our wedding day and can’t even fathom how that’s possible because I clearly remember bursting with love when you walked towards me."

He went on to say that he was still struck by how "absolutely beautiful" his wife looked on their wedding day.

"Thank you for choosing me and making us a house full of kids, pets, plants and infinite love," he wrote.

The couple share two sons: 6-year-old Shai and newborn Rio John Chmerkovskiy, whom they welcomed on June 18.

PHOTO: Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy at "Luck" world premiere held at Regency Village Theater on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy at "Luck" world premiere held at Regency Village Theater on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles.
In their announcement revealing they'd welcomed their second child, the couple said their family now feels "very complete."