Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are going to be parents to three boys.

On Thursday, the "Dancing with the Stars" pros shared a video in a joint Instagram post revealing the sex of their third child they are expecting.

The video includes several ways the sex of their baby was revealed, including blue balloons, confetti cannons and a cake with blue candy.

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

"It's a ……..BOY!" Murgatroyd wrote in the caption of the post. "I've been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way 🙏🤣💙"

"I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!!" she continued. "Maks and I are beyond happy to have another buddy for Shai and Rio…we want them to be the best of friends and thinking about family dinners already makes us laugh!"

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

"Not to mention when Rio turns 1, I will give birth to this bundle of joy a couple of weeks later," she said. "LET THE GAMES BEGIN."

She also asked her followers to share name suggestions in the comments with "3,4,5 letters."

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerksovskiy, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Rio Chmerkovskiy. Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Rio Chmerkovskiy. Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Last month, Murgatroyd shared that she was expecting another baby after welcoming their second son, Rio John Chmerkovskiy, in June 2023, through in vitro fertilization. The couple, who are also parents to son Shai Chmerkovskiy, whom they welcomed in January 2017, had previously opened up about their "constant struggle and heartache" to have a second child.

In their Instagram post that they shared in February revealing the news that they were expecting again, Murgatroyd said she and Chmerkovskiy are "beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us."