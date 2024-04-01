Peta Murgatroyd is giving a glimpse into how her family celebrated Easter -- and it's equal parts adorable and hilariously relatable.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared a slideshow of images to Instagram on March 31, leading with one of her, husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, their 7-year-old son Shai and their son Rio John, who turns 1 in June.

"This is the best fam pic we could get 🤪," she captioned that photo, which shows her and Chmerkovskiy smiling while their sons are caught in the moment. Click here to see it.

One snap is a selfie showing Murgatroyd, Chmerkovskiy and Shai "ready to make our Easter egg cookies."

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their son Shai in a photo Murgatroyd shared to Instagram on March 31, 2024. @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Another pic shows Rio "not havin it" with the Easter Bunny, with the little guy crying while in the costumed creature's arms his mom reaching out to grab him.

Peta Murgatroyd, her son Shai and her son Rio in a photo Murgatroyd shared to Instagram on March 31, 2024. @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who married in July 2017, announced in February that they're pregnant with their third child together. The pair shared last month they are expecting another baby boy.