Behind every great "Dancing with the Stars" pro is a support system cheering them on as they fight it out on the dance floor for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
For the pros competing on season 33, the loved ones rooting them at home include romantic partners, spouses, siblings, parents, kids and more. For some, they may also even be getting support from inside the ballroom thanks to their marriage to a fellow pro.
Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov
Daniella Karagach, who joined the show as a pro in season 29, is hoping to win her second Mirrorball trophy. She is a proud mom to daughter Nikita, whom she welcomed in May 2023 with husband and fellow "DWTS" pro Pasha Pashkov, who joined as a pro in season 28. Over the years since they wed in July 2014, the couple has shared heartfelt messages about the love they have for each other on social media.
In celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary in July, Pashkov thanked Karagach for being "the most caring human being, the most real, raw, unfiltered, true and authentic you that I love so very much" while she called him "my favorite" in a heartfelt joint Instagram post.
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy
Jenna Johnson, a one-time Mirrorball winner, and Val Chmerkovskiy, the reigning champ and three-time Mirrorball winner, are going head-to-head once again this season -- and they have someone special at home watching them do their thing. The couple, who became engaged in June 2018 and married in April 2019, welcomed their first child, a son named Rome, in January 2023. Rome is their rainbow baby, as the pair previously experienced a miscarriage in 2021.
When asked what "Dancing with the Stars" means to her, Johnson recently told "GMA" that "it's helped shape me -- not just as an artist and choreographer and performer, but as a person, how I see myself, what level of excellence I want to uphold myself to in all aspects of life."
Johnson added that it's "wild" that it introduced her to her future husband with whom she now has a family, calling it a "really beautiful" turn of events and "a really emotional and personal thing in my life."
Chmerkovskiy joined "DWTS" as a pro in season 13 and Johnson joined him in the ballroom for her first season as a pro in season 23.
Britt Stewart
Britt Stewart, who became the first Black female pro in "DWTS" history when she debuted as a main competitor in season 29, has a family rooting for her at home, as well as someone special in her corner, too.
On Valentine's Day 2023, Stewart confirmed she was in a relationship with her season 31 celebrity partner, actor Daniel Durant from the Academy Award-winning film "CODA." The couple announced their engagement in December 2023.
Gleb Savchenko
Gleb Savchenko, who first competed as a pro on season 16, is a proud dad to daughters Zlata and Olivia. The "DWTS" pro has shared photos and videos of himself with his daughters over the years. This summer, he shared memories with Zlata and Olivia on vacation to his Instagram, calling them "my loves." Savchenko shares Zlata and Olivia with ex-wife Elena Samodanova.
Rylee Arnold
Rylee Arnold, who joined "DWTS" as a pro last year for season 32, is the youngest sister of pro and one-time Mirrorball champ Lindsay Arnold. Arnold told "GMA" last year that as a kid, she would watch her big sister compete on "DWTS" and said the other "DWTS" pros were "like big sisters and brothers" to her. Arnold is the youngest of four sisters.
Brandon Armstrong
Brandon Armstrong is back for another shot at the Mirrorball, and his No. 1 cheerleader at home will be backing him up along the way. The 29-year-old dancer, who joined "DWTS" in season 27, wed Brylee Ivers in July 2022 after getting engaged in March 2022.
Armstrong celebrated their two-year anniversary this summer, writing in an Instagram post dedicated to his wife, "Happy 2 years babe! We've made so many memories already and I can't wait to make more. They say time flies when you're having fun and sometimes I get scared life is moving too fast! But as long as it's flying by with you I'll be a happy guy. Love you forever. ❤️."
Emma Slater
Outside of her "DWTS" family, English pro dancer Emma Slater -- who joined the show as a pro in season 17 -- has a twin sister named Kelly who is always in her corner. In a birthday post shared to Instagram in December 2022, Slater -- who has one Mirrorball on her shelf so far -- called her sister "the best ever" and said she "wouldn't want to be a twin with anyone else!"
Alan Bersten
Alan Bersten's motivation is his family. From heartfelt Instagram posts he's shared about his parents, he's said that he hopes to make his mom and dad proud. Bersten also shared that his mom calls him each day. When he's not dancing on "DWTS," Bersten -- who first competed as a pro on season 25 -- can be found dancing with his family. He often shares videos on Instagram of moments spent busting a move with his dad or fun TikTok dances with his nieces, who are also dancers.
Sasha Farber
Sasha Farber first joined "DWTS" in season 17, is back for another shot at the Mirrorball. When he's not in the ballroom, he's spending time with his dogs, Grinch and Ruby.
In May, Farber shared an Instagram post about missing his family on his birthday, as they live in a different country. "Family comes first, and I miss them more on days like today," he wrote, before thanking his fans for making him feel "so blessed and lucky" on his special day.
Witney Carson
Witney Carson, who joined "Dancing with the Stars" as a pro in season 18, is the oldest of four children and has gone on to create a family of her own. The dancer married husband Carson McAllister on New Year's Day 2016 and the couple are parents to their two sons: Kevin, born in January 2021, and Jet, born in May 2023.
In a heartfelt Instagram post she shared on Mother's Day, Carson wrote of her boys, "My greatest honor is being their mother. Nothing challenges me more, nothing gives me more joy! I love them so much." Carson also called McAllister "the most devoted husband and father" for his 31st birthday in June.
Ezra Sosa
Ezra Sosa is the newest pro to join "Dancing with the Stars," and he's got the support of his family cheering him on from home. In an Instagram video of him finding out he would be a pro for season 33, Sosa shows the moment he told his mom, his sister and his best friend, JoJo Siwa, the happy news.
"To the little boy who would sit wide-eyed in front of the TV, watching Dancing with the Stars, dreaming of one day taking that stage…this is your moment. Your dreams have finally come true," he captioned an Instagram post announcing his "recent PROmotion at work."
