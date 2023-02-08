"Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy" Johnson, 28, shared Tuesday on Instagram, alongside a photo of the baby, which also showed his face for the first time.

"Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you," she captioned her post. "Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is."

"Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!" she added, along with the footnote, "**the left dimple melts me every time."

Chmerkovskiy also shared a photo of Johnson smiling with their son, which he captioned, "pure love, absolute joy."

The couple revealed they had welcomed their newborn in a Jan. 11 Instagram post, writing, "Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023," along with a black-and-white photo showing a close-up of the baby grabbing her thumb and Chmerkovskiy's hand wrapped around both of them.

Johnson announced her pregnancy in July, captioning an Instagram photo of Val, 36, kissing her belly, "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."

A month later, Johnson wrote on Instagram, "IT'S A……BOY!!!!!!!" alongside images of them popping blue confetti.