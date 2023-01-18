Jenna Johnson is basking in the glow of motherhood.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on Jan. 10 with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to mark "[o]ne week with my little love."

Johnson, 28, shared a photo of herself holding her newborn son, whose name she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, have yet to announce. In the photo, she is seen holding the baby's hand as she cradles him against her chest.

"I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can," she wrote. "My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it."

Also notable about the photo is the fact that Johnson is wearing a necklace with the letter "R" on it, perhaps hinting at the child's name.

"My guy," Chmerkovskiy adorably commented on his wife's post, adding a red heart emoji.