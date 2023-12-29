Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart are getting married.

The "CODA" actor and "Dancing with the Stars" pro announced their engagement on Friday with a pair of photos on social media.

"Forever!!" the couple captioned a joint Instagram post, which featured a photo of them kissing, and another of them embracing as Stewart shows off her engagement ring.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart attend the 2023 NAD Breakthrough Awards Gala presented by the National Association of the Deaf at Audrey Irmas Pavilion on Oct. 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, FILE

Durant and Stewart were paired as dance partners on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars." They placed fifth in the competition.

The couple confirmed they were dating earlier this year with a pair of Valentine's Day posts.

"My Valentine," Durant wrote in his post at the time, which included a photo of him and Stewart embracing. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Stewart also shared a video with Durant for that holiday and captioned the post with a single heart.

In response to the news of their engagement Friday, Durant's "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin commented on the post, writing simply, "WOOT!!!!!"

"Dancing with the Stars" co-host Julianne Hough also commented on the post, writing, "Yes Yes and more YES!!!!!!!!! Congratulations you two beautiful babes."